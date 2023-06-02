Editor’s note: Adam Jude’s weekly Mariners Extra content can now be found in our morning Fan Fix newsletter and site-wide on Friday mornings.

Mike Ford to the rescue, anyone?

Two months into the season, and the Mariners are still searching for consistent production — heck, any production — from the designated hitter spot.

They went into the season planning to use a rotation at DH … and, well, the results speak for themselves.

Collectively, that rotation has posted a .148/.248/.295 batting line with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and a 27.7% strikeout rate in 202 plate appearances, with a wRC+ of 56 that ranks 30th out of 30 MLB teams at DH. (No. 29 on that list is Milwaukee, with a wRC+ of 57, led by old pal Jesse Winker, who is currently on the injured list with a neck strain.)

Perhaps Ford can provide the jolt the Mariners’ offense needs.

A 30-year-old journeyman slugger, Ford will be formally selected from Class AA Tacoma today, as our Ryan Divish first reported Thursday. The club announced Taylor Trammell had been optioned to Tacoma on Thursday.

Ford, a lefty swinger, has been tearing up the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with a .302/.427/.605 line and a 143 wRC+, with 13 homers and 56 RBIs in 49 games.

In 2022, Ford bounced around with four MLB teams, playing in 16 games across two stints with the Mariners, and posting a .206/.302/.313 line with three homers, 10 RBIs, 17 walks and 40 strikeouts across 50 MLB games overall.

He came up with the Yankees as a 26-year-old rookie in 2019, his best season, in which he posted a .909 OPS with 12 homers in 50 games.

Expect him to be in the lineup tonight when the Mariners open a weekend series in Texas vs. right-hander Jon Gray.

Going forward, the Mariners could use a platoon with Ford getting the bulk of the DH days vs. right-handed starters, and AJ Pollock starting vs. lefties.

Ford could also spell Ty France on occasion at first base, though the Mariners aren’t bringing Ford back for his glove.

They need someone to mash — and mash now.

Stat of the Week

99.1

How fired up was George Kirby to face his boyhood team for the first time Wednesday? The Mariners’ second-year starter threw the fastest pitch of his career — 99.1 — to strike out the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres in the first inning, and Kirby turned in eight shutout innings in the best start of his MLB career in a thrilling 1-0 victory. According to Alex Mayer, the Mariners’ stat guru, Kirby became the first New York-born pitcher to throw six-plus scoreless innings in his first game against the Yankees since Hall of Famer Waite Hoyt did so for the Red Sox on Sept. 8, 1919.

Prospect Watch

For the second time in as many months, Bryan Woo has been named the Mariners’ minor league pitcher of the month for May. The 23-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.05 ERA in nine starts this season, with 12 walks and 59 strikeouts in 44 innings, while holding opponents to a .174 batting average (27 for 155).

Who’s Hot

Look who’s back. Julio Rodriguez, the AL player of the week last week, is coming a torrid homestand, with 18 hits in 43 at-bats (. 419) with three homers and 10 RBIs in 10 games. He had his only hitless game of the homestead in Tuesday’s 10-2 loss to the Yankees, but rebounded with two more hits in Wednesday’s 10th-inning victory. The Mariners, no doubt, need him to keep it going as they begin an eight-game road swing tonight in Texas.

Who’s Not

Teoscar Hernandez has shown some signs of progress — chasing sliders out of the zone a little bit less — but the Mariners were certainly expecting more out of the slugging right fielder this season. Hernandez was 6 for 38 (. 158) during the homestand, with only one walk and 13 strikeouts (and, to be fair, he was robbed of an opposite-field home run Monday night by Aaron Judge). Overall, Hernandez is hitting .230 with nine home runs and a .665 OPS, and he leads the majors with 78 strikeouts.