You’d be forgiven if you’d forgotten that Julio Rodriguez, in fact, did not win the Home Run Derby last year in Los Angeles.

The Mariners star lost in an epic final round to Juan Soto by a single homer, 19-18.

Didn’t matter.

Julio, as a 21-year-old rookie, stole the show and captured the baseball world’s attention with his 81 home runs, the second-most ever hit in a Home Run Derby (behind Vladimir Guerrero’s 91 in 2019).

Julio is the only slugger in Derby history to have multiple 30-homer rounds, and he’s back in the event Monday night in his home park.

No way he’d miss this.

Here’s how The Derby field shakes out (based on home runs hit through July 4):

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

It’s one of the most talented Derby fields ever, featuring a two-time winner (Alonso), the event’s record-holder (Guerrero), an underdog first-timer (Betts) and some of the game’s best young talents (J-Rod, Robert, Rutschman, Arozarena).

J-Rod and Alonso have the most intriguing first-round matchup — a rematch of their second-round mash-off last year at Dodger Stadium.

Julio won that round, 31-24.

Alonso is built for this event. But Julio will have the home crowd cheering his every move.

Can he do it again?

Julio, you might recall, had aggravated an injury to his left wrist — on a slide into second base in Texas — only one day before his participation in The Derby last year. He missed the Mariners’ first four games coming out of the All-Star break and landed on the injured list at the end of July, leading to some questions about whether it as a good idea for him to participate in The Derby with the injured list.

A year later, the answer is unequivocal: Yes, Julio belongs in the Home Run Derby. This event, at this time in this venue, was made for him.

And it’s a safe bet that’ll he’ll put on a spectacular show again.

Extra, Extra (All-Star edition)

Stat of the Week

8

The Braves, who entered Friday with baseball’s best record at 58-28, have tied the National League record with eight All-Star representatives. That includes three starters — outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., shortstop Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy — plus first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.

Prospect Watch

The Futures Game will be a showcase of baseball’s top prospects, to be played Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. One rising star to watch is the Orioles’ Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in 2022 who, as a 19-year-old shortstop, is slashing .310/.449/.483 (.932 OPS) in 56 games in High-A ball. Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect for an Orioles farm system ranked No. 1 in the majors.

The Mariners will have two representative at the Futures Game: 20-year-old catcher Harry Ford (High-A Everett) and 21-year-old center fielder Jonatan Clase (Double-A Arkansas).

Former Mariners Adrian Beltre, Jay Buhner, Mike Cameron, Alvin Davis, Felix Hernandez, Jamie Moyer, Dan Wilson and Randy Winn are among those serving as Futures Game coaches.

Who’s Hot

Seattle native Corbin Carroll, a 22-year-old breakout rookie for the Arizona Diamondbacks, enters his first All-Star Game ranked among the National League leaders in batting average, home runs, runs, OPS and steals. With a .930 OPS, the 2019 Lakeside High School graduate entered Friday trailing only Acuna (1.008) and Olson (.938) in OPS.

Who’s Not

The St. Louis Cardinals, off to a 35-51 start, are the most disappointing team of the first half, by a wide margin. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the Cardinals’ lone All-Star representative, and the Cardinals’ struggles will surely prompt more trade speculation over the All-Star break. Rumors continue to connect the Mariners and Cardinals, who reportedly asked about the availability of Mariners All-Star right-hander George Kirby. Last year, the Mariners declined to include Kirby in a trade package for Nationals star Juan Soto (before he was dealt to San Diego), so it stands to reason they wouldn’t be inclined to trade Kirby for, well, for anyone the Cardinals have available.