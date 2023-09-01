Shohei Ohtani is putting together another historic season, and for four-plus months he was well on his way to becoming the unanimous choice for American League MVP for the second time in three years.

Could Julio Rodriguez’s historic second-half surge change that?

First, a look at FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement in the American League this season:

AL FanGraphs WAR

1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA: 8.9

2. Corey Seager, TEX: 5.4

3. Julio Rodriguez, SEA: 5.3

4. Luis Robert Jr., CHW: 5.2

5. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR: 4.9

AL FanGraphs WAR since July 1

1. Julio Rodriguez, SEA: 3.5

2. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR: 3.2

3. Shohei Ohtani, LAA: 2.7

3. Corey Seager, TEX: 2.7

5. Kyle Tucker, HOU: 2.5

Ohtani’s traditional numbers in 585 plate appearances: .307 average, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 19 SB.

Ohtani’s traditional numbers in 132 innings pitched: 10-5 record, 3.14 ERA, 167 strikeouts, 55 walks.

Julio’s traditional numbers in 584 plate appearances: .286 average, 24 HR, 87 RBI, 35 SB

Any way you slice it, Ohtani is the AL MVP right now.

And, frankly, it’s difficult to fathom anyone being able to chase him down over the final month of the season. What he’s done as a two-way player is that good, that historic.

But the notion that we can even pose the question — even as a ‘Well, maybe’ shoulder-shrug longshot — speaks to just how good, how unprecedented Julio has been in the second half of the season.

His 17 hits during a four-game stretch had never been done. His 28 hits over a 10-game stretch hadn’t been done since 1900.

If anyone can conceivably catch Ohtani, it’s Julio.

There is, however, the matter of Julio’s ailing left foot, which kept him out of the last two games. The Mariners don’t believe it’s a major issue, and they’re hopeful he’ll respond to ongoing treatment and be available for the weekend series against the Mets in New York.

There’s also the uncertainty surrounding Ohtani and his injured elbow, which won’t allow him to pitch for the rest of the season.

Even with the injury, Ohtani has continue to play, as the DH, and he’s showed virtually no signs of slowing down, posting a .323/.462/.613 slash line since news of the below injury surfaced last week.

And even with the Angels effectively waving the white flag on their season — after waiving seemingly half their roster this week — it does not seem in Ohtani’s nature to throw in the towel on the season. Perhaps that could change if there’s further development on his elbow — if, say, he decides to sit out and let the injury heal as he approaches his highly anticipated free agency this offseason.

Otherwise, it remains highly unlikely Julio will chase down Ohtani, even if the Mariners’ 22-year-old star carries his scorching August over through the final month.

It’s certainly possible that Julio could finish as the MVP runner-up, and even a top-five finish would be significant given what his first half of the season looked like.

It would be notable, too, because of Julio’s unique contract structure, which features escalators with his 2028 club option based on how many top-10 and top-five MVP finishes he has before then.

Julio was seventh in MVP voting as a rookie last year. The Mariners haven’t had a top-three MVP finish since Ichiro and Bret Boone were first and third, respectively, in 2001.

As the AL West race picks up steam in September, the MVP discussion will be an interesting subplot to track too.

Extra, Extra

Stat of the Week: 43

It’s been 43 years since three teams were within one game of each other atop the same division entering September, as the Mariners (76-57), Astros (77-58) and Rangers (75-58) are now. The last time it happened was in 1980 in the NL East, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Prospect Watch

Two weeks after his 18th birthday, Tai Peete hit grand slams in back-to-back innings on Sunday — the first home runs of his pro career — to help the Modesto Nuts, the Mariners’ Low-A affiliate, rally for a 12-11 victory at San Jose.

“It’s a moment I’ll probably never forget,” Peete told MLB.com. “Nothing really compares to what just happened.”

The Nuts entered Thursday on a nine-game winning streak, and they’ve outscored opponents 70-36 in that stretch. It’s hard to picture a better start for Peete and Colt Emerson to their pro careers. Two of the Mariners’ three first-round picks in July — both of whom just turned 18 this summer — last week joined a stacked Nuts lineup that features other notable young prospects such as Lazaro Montes (18 years old), Michael Arroyo (18) and Luis Suisbel (20).

Who’s Hot

Julio should win the AL Player of the Month for August. Teoscar Hernandez wasn’t far behind, hitting .365 with seven homers, 22 RBI and a 1.050 OPS last month.

Who’s Not

Poor Ty France. The Mariners first baseman broke his own club record — and, lucky for him, nothing else in the process — when he was hit by a pitch for the 28th time this season. That’s 10 more hit by pitches than anyone else in MLB this season.