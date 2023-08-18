KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They want the ball.

And that, as much as their pure ability, might prove as important in determining whether the Mariners made the right decision in handing over the shared closer’s role to Andres Munoz and Matt Brash.

Others might get the occasional ninth-inning opportunities.

Justin Topa, Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo have been as good as anyone could have expected out of the Mariners bullpen this season, and they’ve earned the trust of manager Scott Servais.

But based on raw “stuff,” Munoz and Brash are about as good as any reliever in the American League, and the Mariners are giving them the chance to prove they can close out games down the stretch of a playoff chase.

“It’s definitely new for me,” Brash said Wednesday, “but I love being out there. Being the competitor I am, just whatever I can to help this team win, I’m willing to do it.”

Brash, 24, closed out the Mariners’ wins over the Royals on Wednesday and Thursday, after blowing a lead in Kansas City on Monday.

Munoz, 24, allowed three runs — all unearned — in a blown save on Tuesday.

But, as manager Scott Servais said, Brash and Munoz are the best options he has out of the bullpen, and he’ll continue to get those two in those most pivotal moments, even if they have to work through some growing pains.

Brash and Munoz both said Sewald, over the past year-plus, has helped them prepare for these opportunities.

“I’ve had a lot of different roles this year, but I definitely felt comfortable today,” said Brash, who needed just eight pitches Thursday for his fourth save of the season.

Munoz threw a career-high 42 pitches on Tuesday and didn’t pitch in any of the next two games. In close games, the Mariners will figure to count on him heavily in late-game situations in Houston this weekend.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” Munoz said. “It’s not how I wanted it to be at this point, but it’s part of the process of part of learning (to pitch) in those pressure situations. I’m just trying to do my best.”

Philosophically, the Mariners generally don’t believe in naming a “closer” for the ninth inning. Most nights, they’ll use the best reliever they have for a given “pocket” coming up in the opponents’ lineup, but you can expect Brash and Munoz to get the bulk of the innings in those high-leverage roles.

Extra, Extra

Stat of the week

20-20

Julio Rodriguez’s three-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday gave the Mariners the lead, and it was his 20th homer of the season — making him the first player in franchise history to hit 20 homers in each of his first two seasons.

Prospect watch

Lazaro Montes, an 18-year-old outfielder, hit three homers with 11 RBI in his first 10 goes after being promoted to Low-A Modesto, with a .341 batting average and a 1.135 OPS in 44 at-bats.

Who’s hot

Julio Rodriguez had 12 hits in 21 at-bats in the four-game series at Kansas City, including nine hits in his final 11 at-bats on Wednesday and Thursday. His 12 hits were the most of any player in club history in any series.

Who’s not

The Mariners had runners thrown out on the bases five times in the final two games of the series against the Royals, costly mistakes that they almost certainly won’t get away with against a team like Houston this weekend.

“Not good,” Servais said. “We have not played clean baseball here. … We’ve made too many outs on the bases. We need to clean that up.”