The playoffs effectively start now for the Mariners.

Entering Friday, the Astros (85-68), Mariners (84-68) and Rangers (84-68) are all tied in the loss column, marking the first time this late in a season that three teams were within a half-game of each other since division play began in 1969, according to MLB.com.

These final 10 games should be a lot of fun.

It’s a particularly intriguing sprint to the finish for the Mariners because they only play Texas and Houston the rest of the way, making each game that much more meaningful.

Here are 10 things to watch for over the final 10 games of the regular season:

1. AL West outlook

It’s become a popular sentiment around the league, and it rings true: The Mariners, because of their pitching staff, could be a formidable matchup for anyone in the American League in any postseason series.

The Mariners, no doubt, would be thrilled to get into the postseason any way they can — as a wild-card team or a division winner.

There will likely be a significant advantage, though, for the AL West winner.

As things stand, the West champ would be the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs and would receive a first-round bye.

That’s five days off — crucial for any worn-out bullpen, especially, at this time of year — and the opportunity to line up your starting rotation as you see fit for the five-game division series. In the Mariners’ case, having Luis Castillo available to start a Game 1 would, of course, be the ideal scenario.

Perhaps most notable, the AL West champ is in line to host the first two games of the Division Series.

2. Scouting Texas

The Mariners and Rangers play each other seven times over the next 10 days — three this weekend at Globe Life Field and four more to close out the regular season back at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 1-5 against the Rangers this season, and the last time they played, the Mariners were outscored 30-9 in the Rangers’ three-game sweep in Arlington in early June.

The Rangers, despite a slew of injuries in the second half, still have the most potent lineup in the AL, having scored 841 runs this season (5.5 runs per game).

3. Full strength

And the Rangers are getting healthy at just the right time.

Earlier this week, the Rangers had all five of their All-Star hitters — Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim — in the lineup together for the first time since July 21.

On Wednesday, the Rangers trailed the Red Sox 4-0 early before rallying for a 15-5 victory at home — the 26th time Texas has scored in double digits, a franchise record.

The Rangers have also added their top prospect, outfielder Evan Carter, to boost the bottom of their lineup. He’s hitting .314 with a 1.032 OPS in his first 35 at-bats.

4. Pitching matchups

Right-hander Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers in the series opener Friday night, opposite Mariners rookie Bryce Miller.

With Max Scherzer out for at least the rest of the regular season, the Rangers shuffled their rotation to move up two veterans starters to pitch against the Mariners this weekend. Lefty Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to start Saturday, and righty Nathan Eovaldi is in line to go Sunday.

5. What do the Mariners’ rookies have left?

Miller and Bryan Woo have given the Mariners plenty of reasons to believe in them this season, and the Mariners, in turn, are showing their faith in the two rookie right-handers by giving them the ball in two of the biggest games of the season.

Miller (8-5, 3.88 ERA), a native Texan, threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in his last start. In his only start against the Rangers, he was touched up for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings at Globe Life Field on June 4.

Woo (4-4, 3.90), similarly, surrendered six runs over two innings in his MLB debut against the Rangers on June 3. He’s scheduled to pitch the series finale Sunday, and he’s coming off back-to-back scoreless starts against the A’s and Angels.

Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77) is the Mariners’ scheduled starter Saturday.

6. Bullpen woes

Texas’ bullpen has blown 13 of 16 save opportunities since Aug. 13, according to MLB.com.

Overall, the Rangers have blown 31 save opportunities this season, tied for the 11th most in MLB history.

7. All eyes on Julio

Julio Rodriguez has, of course, carried the Mariners’ offense for long stretches in the second half of the season.

He gave the team a scare Wednesday in Oakland when he was hit in the left hand by a 93-mph fastball early in the game.

He stayed in the game and hit his 31st homer of the season in his next at-bat, but he did have X-rays taken after the game as a precaution.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said.

The Mariners certainly hope so.

8. Cy Young chase

Luis Castillo remains a viable candidate in the AL Cy Young discussion, and he’ll have two more starts to make a closing case — starting Monday against the Astros back in Seattle.

9. Raleigh time

After appearing in 35 consecutive games, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh finally got a full day off Monday.

It’ll probably be his last one for a while.

Raleigh homered again at Oakland on Wednesday, his 29th of the season — the most of any catcher in baseball. Over the past month, Raleigh has a .286/.347/.571 (.918 OPS) slash line with nine homers in 124 plate appearances.

He was also one of the Mariners’ most productive hitters late last season, posting a .953 OPS with seven homers in September 2022 — including the iconic homer that ended the Mariners’ playoff drought.

10. Who’s on first?

With Ty France’s ongoing struggles, the Mariners could turn to Mike Ford as an option at first base against right-handed pitching.

Ford, 31, has started just five games this season at first base — and finished just three of those games on defense — but his left-handed pop could be an upgrade against the likes of Dunning and Eovaldi this weekend. (For those wondering, Dominic Canzone is not an option defensively at first base.)

Extra, Extra

Stat of the Week: 21

Cal Raleigh has thrown out 21 runners attempting a stolen base, the most by a Mariners catcher in a single season since Mike Zunino (25) in 2014.

Prospect Watch

The Modesto Nuts, the Mariners’ Low-A affiliate, won the California League championship Tuesday with a 14-8 victory over Rancho Cucamonga. The Nuts won all four of their playoff games — and 21 of their final 23 games, overall.

Colt Emerson, the Mariners’ first-round pick in July, hit .550 (11 for 20) with three doubles and eight RBI in four playoff games, and Michael Arroyo hit .500 (8 for 16).

Who’s Hot

Andres Muñoz has pitched five consecutive scoreless outings out of the Mariners’ bullpen, with eight strikeouts and one walk over his last five innings.

Who’s Not

Ty France is hitting .210 with a .545 OPS in 72 plate appearances this month.