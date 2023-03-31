Baseball is on the move again.

Just as MLB intended when it implemented sweeping rule changes, the first day of the major-league season Thursday introduced a fast-paced game with increased action on the basepaths.

The average game time was 2 hours, 45 minutes — 27 minutes quicker than compared to 2022 opening day — and base runners were successful on 21 of 23 stolen-base attempts across the sport.

Speed, indeed.

The stolen-base attempts, in particular, are a notable increase from opening day a year ago, when teams were a combined 5 for 9 on steals, according to The Associated Press.

MLB had hoped to reignite the running game with larger bases and limitations on pitchers’ pickoff attempts.

In the Mariners’ only stolen-base attempt Thursday, Jarred Kelenic successfully swiped second base in the season-opening win over the Guardians.

Advertising

In the eighth inning, J.P. Crawford was attempting to steal second base after Cleveland reliever James Karinchak had used up his two allotted pickoff moves to first. As Crawford took off, Karinchak hit Kolten Wong with an inside fastball.

That put two runners on for Ty France, who hit a three-run homer to right in the M’s 3-0 victory.

Seattle manager Scott Servais expects the Mariners — along with most teams — to be even more aggressive on the basepaths this season, particularly if they can successfully steal on more than 80% of attempts.

“You’re going to see more and more people taking off and challenging teams to defend it,” Servais said.

How aggressive does Servais plan to be with his base runners?

Put it this way: He fully (and seriously) expects first baseman France to get his first major-league stolen base at some point this season. (France, for the record, was thrown out in the only two stolen-base attempts of his career, both of which came in 2019 with the Padres.)

Advertising

“We’ve got some guys who can move,” Servais said. “Jarred can run. … Kolten Wong is very good on the bases. Obviously we know what Julio (Rodriguez) can do. You’re probably going to see J.P. run a little bit more than he has in the past. Guys like Ty France are asking to run more — you will see him run, I’m telling you.

“I’m pushing our guys to look for it. Be on the alert.”

Managing the run game will be an evolving challenge for defenses.

“It’s something we spent a lot of time in spring training talking about with our pitchers and with our catchers, adding some different pickoff attempts and (coming up with) a different way of looking at controlling the running game than we’ve done in the past,” Servais said. “I think you’re going to continue to see the aggressiveness on the bases, and it’s going change the game a little bit with how you defend it.”

M’s make minor trade for Solak

The Mariners announced Friday they acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations.

Solak will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 28-year-old Solak played parts of four seasons with Texas (2019-22), appearing in 253 games and hitting .252 with 35 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 19 steals and a .700 OPS.

Cincinnati had designated him for assignment on Thursday.

Seattle’s 40-man major-league roster is now full.