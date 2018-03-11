Somehow, while we weren’t noticing, Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager has become something of an elder statesman in Seattle.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Kyle Seager has seen them all fall by the wayside, slowly but surely, the prospects with whom he rose through the Mariners’ farm system only to succumb to various forms of attrition.

Seager rattles off the names —Trayvon Robinson, Carlos Triunfel, Alex Liddi, Nick Franklin and more. I threw in Dustin Ackley and Justin Smoak.

“The list is quite long,’’ he mused. “Basically from that list, the only one that was in the minors with me and is still here is James Paxton.”

Seager hasn’t just survived, however; he’s thrived, and now only Felix Hernandez has more seniority on the Mariners. Somehow, while we weren’t noticing, Seager has become something of an elder statesman in Seattle. Seager enters his seventh full season in the majors, plus a part of the 2011 season when he broke in on one of many underachieving Mariners teams during that time.

And having signed a seven-year, $100 million contract extension in 2015 that runs through 2021, he’s unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon, either. Now Seager, who has made an All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and cemented a reputation as one of the steadiest third basemen in the majors, wants something more.

He wants the Mariners to finally end their playoff drought, which extends through his entire Seattle tenure and back 10 more years before that — 16 years total to 2001.

“It’s been past time,” he said. “I like our group, I really do.”

And as befits a player of his experience and reputation, Seager is assuming a leadership — and mentorship — role among the young Mariner players. In his mind, he’s just playing it forward after receiving the same treatment as a wide-eyed rookie from a somewhat unexpected source.

“Me and Brendan (Ryan, the Mariners’ shortstop in 2011) got along from the get-go, but when I first got called up, the infielder that treated me the best, the guy that really tried to help me out the most, was Jack Wilson.

“He had been an All-Star shortstop and done a lot of good things. But he was in a diminished role, and that can make a lot of guys a lot more sour, and he wasn’t that way at all. He helped me any chance he could, when other guys didn’t, and I think that says a lot about his character.”

Seager is still near enough to his formative years that he feels he can relate to what the younger players are going through. Call it the universal angst of figuring out how to be a major-leaguer.

“Guys, when they first get called up and you come to camp, the emotions they’re feeling is all the same,’’ he said. “I think any time you can help them, and talk to them about things I’ve tried over the years, and liked, didn’t like, different things for them to think about, it only helps them.”

Foremost, however, Seager wants to ensure that he has a stronger year himself. It’s not that his numbers were bad last year; most third basemen would be happy to hit 27 homers and put up a .773 OPS. But by Seager’s own standards, it wasn’t a year he was satisfied with.

“From a personal standpoint, I never really got comfortable,’’ he said. “I was battling a couple of things early in the year that didn’t really feel right, and as the season got going I never felt I hit that little stride where you can go off for a few weeks. It was much more of a grinding year for me, but those are the years you can learn the most. There’s certainly some positive that comes out of that.”

Everyone agrees that it’s important for Seager to get off to a better start after hitting just one homer last April, and hitting .159 in April 2016. But manager Scott Servais doesn’t want Seager (or anyone else) obsessing over it, either, a point he made clear at the outset of camp.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I told him,’’ Seager said. “They’ve made a big deal the last few years about me not getting off to a good start, and I was telling him, to be honest with you, I haven’t gotten off to a good start because I haven’t had a good swing when I was leaving spring training.

“I felt it the last few years. Last year, I went into the season and really had very little confidence in it. I pretty much went the whole spring with one swing, and the last three or four days I kind of realized, hey, this isn’t going to work, let me go back to what I was doing. It was trying to grind through that. If your swing is right, it doesn’t really matter when the season is or when you get going.”

The good news is that Seager likes his swing right now, a lot. He brought a .350 spring average into Saturday’s game at Cincinnati, hopeful that he can leave camp without having to do a late-spring repair job. Not that it won’t happen at some point, mind you. That’s just who he is.

“I’m the king of mixing things up and tinkering and messing with all the stuff,’’ he said. “I think Mr. Edgar (Martinez, the hitting coach) gets mad at me all the time for it, but it’s something where I’ve always felt there’s something better out there. Even if I was hitting well, even if I was playing good, even if the numbers were good, I’m still, nah, there’s something that’s not quite right. There’s more out there.

“This is the first year I feel like I’ve found a swing I can kind of ride out for awhile.”

Servais rates Seager as one of a group of important veteran leaders on the Mariners. As Seager hits 30, the manager salutes his steady contribution but knows what it will take, realistically, to elevate Seager’s status as a long-term Mariner.

“I think it’s something we’ve talked about with him,’’ Servais said. “He’s been a Mariner his whole life. I think ultimately, what kind of defines your legacy in certain cities, and certainly in organizations, is your ability to help your ballclub take the next step.

“It’s getting into the playoffs and getting deep in the playoffs. I know he certainly wants that, wants to be a big part of that.”

So never mind the focus on Seager’s start. It’s the finish that looms largest.