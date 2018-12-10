Edgar Martinez is attending his first MLB Winter Meetings — at the suggestion of the Mariners, who continue to push his Hall of Fame candidacy in Martinez's final year of eligibility.

Edgar Martinez had never been to a MLB winter meetings until this year. He really had no reason to come the four-day festival as a player or a coach.

But now he’s here as a hopeful Hall of Famer.

Though he was somewhat reluctant at first, the Mariners convinced Martinez to come to Las Vegas for media appearances to help promote his candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Martinez loathes talking about himself so doing multiple television and radio interviews and talking with several writers wasn’t easy for him.

“No, it’s still hard,” he said. “It’s something that is not in my nature. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but I’m here so I can try it and see if it helps. The team recommended this. I never thought about it. I didn’t know what the Winter Meetings was all about and everything that goes on here. But it makes sense. I appreciate that they thought about it and it’s good to be here.”

Based on the ballot tracking by the Times and the original tracker Ryan Thibodaux, Martinez is 32 for 32 in appearing on publicly shared Hall of Fame ballots. He isn’t monitoring the voting yet, but Martinez’s wife, Holli, is watching closely.

“She still does,” he said. “She’s the one that always tells me you have this many votes. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve gone through this process 10 times, but I’m not tracking it yet.”

Martinez is cautiously optimistic about his chances. He’s in the 10th and final year of his eligibility to be on the Hall of Fame ballot. If he doesn’t reach induction, he would then have to be voted on by the era committees. Last year, he was just 20 votes shy of being on the required 75 percent of the ballots cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

“So far, it’s looking good,” he said. “The votes are coming in and they are very positive. Hopefully, it keeps going that way.”

Martinez has picked up six votes from voters that didn’t have him on their ballots last season, which is key for him to gain induction.

“The exciting part is that some people have changed their minds and they are now voting for me,” he said.

But Martinez won’t assume induction. It’s been a long process and he won’t allow himself to take it for granted.

“The whole time, I tell myself that I don’t have any control of it,” he said. “And that’s very helpful just being aware of that. As it gets closer, obviously, you start thinking about the possibility that it could happen or that it might not. And I feel that at this point, I’m ready for either case. I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for that. So far, I feel pretty at ease with it. It’s still early. I don’t know how it’s going to feel later. But so far, no change in how I feel. I’m looking forward to see what’s going to happen.”

Martinez was disappointed that his former manager Lou Piniella also just fell short of induction in the Today’s Era vote held on Sunday.

“That was sad to hear that he missed it by one vote,” Martinez said. “He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I believe he’s going to be in there.”