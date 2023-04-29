TORONTO — The decision was understandable and not completely unexpected given the struggles of Chris Flexen, but the corresponding roster moves came as a bit of a surprise.

Hours before Saturday afternoon’s game at Rogers Centre, the Mariners announced a roster move, recalling right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from Class AAA Tacoma and optioning right-handed reliever Diego Castillo to Tacoma.

McGee was then penciled in as the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays while Flexen, who was scheduled to start, will return to the bullpen.

“Obviously we have a new starting pitcher today so we will take a look at Easton McGee, give him the ball and let him run with it,” manager Scott Servais said pregame. “He’s off to a good start and throwing the ball well in Triple-A. We’re not looking for him to give us seven innings, just keep us in the ballgame and give us a chance to win it.”

McGee, 25, did more than that, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning in the Mariners’ 1-0 loss in 10 innings. He lost his bid with two outs when Matt Chapman smoked a double off the wall in center. Servais lifted McGee for Matt Brash.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” McGee said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity and I’m glad that I could come up here and do my job and give the team a chance to win. It didn’t work out in the end, but get them tomorrow.”

McGee had made five starts with the Rainiers, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.14 earned-run average. In a hitter-friendly league, McGee struck out 24 batters and walked nine with only one homer allowed in 28 2/3 innings.

Standing 6-foot-6, McGee relies heavily on a sinking fastball to get ground-ball outs.

“He throws a ton of strikes and he’s got a pretty good sinker, he’s got all four pitches,” Servais said. “He just needs to stay aggressive. He doesn’t have a ton of major-league experience, but he has a track record of throwing strikes and trusting his stuff and hopefully he does that for us today.”

A fourth-round pick by the Rays in 2016 out of Hopkinsville High School in Kentucky, he made his MLB debut last season for Tampa on Oct. 2 against the Astros. He tossed three scoreless innings in relief, allowing four hits with a strikeout and no walks.

He was designated for assignment by the Rays the next day and claimed off waivers by the Red Sox. The Mariners acquired McGee from Boston this offseason in a trade for cash considerations.

Flexen will pitch as the long reliever in the bullpen, which was his role coming into the season before Robbie Ray was lost for the season with a flexor strain.

In four starts this season, Flexen is 0-4 with a 10.38 ERA, with 20 earned runs on 27 hits in 17 1/3 innings. He’s pitched six complete innings just once.

Flexen’s velocity and spin rates are down, so are the shapes and movement on some of his pitches. The Mariners hope a move to the bullpen will allow him some time refind his form.

“He’s not executing as well as he has in the past,” Servais said. “With his pitches, whether you want to go into spin rates and pitch shapes or whatever it is down, we do need to make some adjustments with it. It’s something that we have talked to him about. I know he worked on it in his bullpen the other day. Hopefully it’ll get him going a bit. His slider hasn’t been an effective pitch for him. The cutter was always kind of his pitch to get him back into counts and that hasn’t been the case and it needs to be more effective.”

So is this a permanent switch for Flexen with the Mariners piecing together their rotation with McGee or Tommy Milone until one of their top prospects like Bryce Miller or Emerson Hancock is ready to go?

“It’s really, ‘We’ll see how today goes,’” Servais said pregame. “I don’t know what else to tell you. Chris has been struggling. We thought that this was maybe a better matchup and would give us a better chance to get deeper in the game with the starter, but we’ll see. You’ve got to be willing to try some things and we’ll give it a shot.”

It was surprising that Castillo had minor-league options remaining since he has four years of MLB service time.

In eight appearances, he had a 6.23 ERA with seven walks and seven strikeouts. He has been used sparingly in games with the Mariners trusting right-handers Trevor Gott, Justin Topa and Penn Murfee more in leverage situations.

“Not an easy conversation there at all,” Servais said. “We love Diego’s personality and what he brings to our team. But with how our team is built out, we really need him throwing the ball well, being aggressive, being able to pitch in those high-leverage spots and we’ve had other guys that have done a better job at that. It’s an opportunity for him to kind of go down and reset. I fully expect he’ll be back. But we want the good “Diesel” back. We just haven’t seen it consistently at all and he’s not built out to go multiple innings out of a bullpen.”

Munoz update

For the second straight day, Servais said he had no updates on the progress of reliever Andres Munoz and his recovery from a right deltoid strain. He expected Munoz to be pitching with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment this weekend.

However, Munoz has yet to join the Rainiers and pitch.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said via text message that Munoz is still at the team’s spring training complex in Arizona. He threw a live batting practice Thursday and is still finishing up his throwing program.

Hollander expects Munoz to start a rehab assignment “fairly soon.”

Also

Ty France was out of the starting lineup Saturday. The Mariners had planned to give him a day off during the road trip. And given his recent struggles, Saturday seemed like a good day. Over his previous seven games, France had just one hit in 28 plate appearances, striking out six times and grounding into four double plays.

Sam Haggerty, who had never started a game at first base in his professional career or in college, replaced France for the game.