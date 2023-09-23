ARLINGTON, Texas — The AL West is slipping away from the Mariners.

For the second night in a row, the Mariners failed to capitalize on key run-scoring opportunities and fell to Texas, 2-0, on Saturday night to fall two games back of the Rangers in the division.

The Mariners (84-70) are 0-5 at Globe Life Field this season and they’ve lost seven of eight overall to the Rangers (86-68).

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs), entering Saturday To make playoffs: 52.4%

To win division: 23.6%

Games remaining: 9 More

With eight games to go — and five more against these Rangers — the Mariners will have more chances to chase down their first division title in 22 years.

But their margin for error is getting smaller by the day.

They’ll hand the ball to rookie right-hander Bryan Woo on Sunday afternoon to try to salvage something from this series.

The consolation prize — a wild-card berth — remains a possibility for the Mariners, who stayed within striking distance of Toronto and Houston in that race.

Logan Gilbert did his part Saturday, limiting the Rangers’ league-leading offense to two runs in five-plus innings.

The Mariners offense, for the second night in a row, struggled to get anything going early against Texas’ starter.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery threw seven shutout innings for the Rangers, scattering five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Mariners were a little unlucky early.

The Rangers scored the game’s first run in the second inning when Mitch Garver singled on a 1-2 pitch that just sneaked past the bag at first base — a hit that registered a 65.8-mph exit velocity and had a .060 expected batting average, per Statcast.

That scored Adolis Garcia to give the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Rangers added their second run on another soft single in the fourth inning when Jonah Heim hit a bloop single the other way to left field — with a 63.2-mph exit velocity — to again score Garcia.

That’s all the Rangers would need.

The Mariners’ Dylan Moore just mossed a home run in the fourth inning, hitting a 416-foot double off the very top of the wall in straightaway center field — just an inch or two from a homer.

Moore wound up stranded at second.

In the fifth inning, with a runner on, Cal Raleigh hit a 408-foot fly out to the fence in center field to end the fifth inning. That would have been a homer in 16 MLB stadiums (including T-Mobile Park), according to Statcast.

For the second night in a row, the Mariners threatened in the ninth inning, putting two runners on.

After Ty France singled off Jose Leclerc, the Rangers turned to closer Aroldis Chapman with one out, and he promptly walked pinch hitter Jarred Kelenic.

The Rangers have 32 blown saves this season, tied for the most in MLB.

But for the second night in a row, Chapman was able to close it out. Sam Haggerty popped out to center field for the second out and pinch hitter Luis Torrens hit a hard groundout to shortstop to end it.

BOX SCORE