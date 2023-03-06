Cubs 6, Mariners 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Luis Castillo made his second spring start, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeout and no walks in 2 1/3 innings. The Cubs scored twice in the first as Castillo eased into his outing, not showing his regular-season velocity or movement. While some Mariners fans might get scared in noticing he didn’t throw a fastball over 93 mph, it’s typical of Castillo’s buildup to the regular season.

“We’re getting there and the rhythm is getting there, the repertoire that I have is getting better, the pitches that I’m throwing are getting better,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos after the 6-2 loss. “It’s my second start so, you know, little by little we’re getting there to get ready for the season.”

Cal Raleigh’s doubled in the third inning to score Ty France for Seattle’s first run. Cade Marlowe produced the second run, smashing a solo homer to right-center field. It was his second homer of the spring.

Player of the game

Top pitching prospect Bryce Miller gave the Mariners a dominant performance, working three scoreless innings and allowing two hits while striking out four. His fastball routinely hit 98 mph, generating several swings and misses.

“It all felt good,” Miller said. “As it went on, I kind of lost (my) feel with the off-speed. But the fastball was there all day. It was good.”

Quotable

“Bryce Miller was outstanding again. It’s his second time out, and he showed a really good fastball, ton of strikes, a lot of swing and miss on the fastball. He’s got the secondary pitches to go along with it.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners have their first of two days without a game on the Cactus League schedule. They will return to action on Wednesday evening at Camelback Ranch where they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will get the start for Seattle. Also expected to pitch are right-handers Emerson Hancock, Taylor Dollard, Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott and Riley O’Brien. The Dodgers will start right-hander Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by Spectrum Sports Los Angeles with a stream on MLB TV. It will also have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM and mariners.com.

Video highlights

Bryce Miller was impressive pitching three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four batters (all below). pic.twitter.com/zNSM1svquS — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2023

Cade Marlowe second homer of the spring pic.twitter.com/cPkQFGRKIc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2023