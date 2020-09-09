The recent starts of Giants starter of Tyler Anderson have followed a pattern — one solid start followed by two suboptimal outings, another solid start and two suboptimal outings.

The Mariners picked the wrong place in that pattern to face the unorthodox pitcher.

The lanky lefty with an assortment of pitching deliveries, including a double leg kick that would make former Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma proud, shut down the Mariners’ offense in a lopsided 10-1 win.

“We haven’t had one of these in a while,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame video conference. “We’ve been playing very consistent. And our starting pitching, especially, has kept us in ballgames but not the case tonight. It just got away from us a little bit, but these games happen. Over the course of a season, you are going to have a few clunkers and that’s what tonight was, so we’re disappointed. But we have an off day tomorrow, we’ll regroup and get after it in Arizona.”

Anderson received plenty of assistance with healthy run support. His teammates rolled up six runs against Mariners starter Nick Margevicius, who suffered through his least productive outing since joining the rotation. The Mariners’ bullpen gave up a handful of runs as well.

Margevicius, who hadn’t pitched in a regular game in 11 days due to the A’s series being postponed, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts to fall to 1-3.

With their second consecutive loss, the Mariners lost more ground in their race for the expanded postseason, falling to 19-24. They fell three games back of the Yankees in the race for the final wild-card spot. The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays. The Mariners did get some help from the A’s with their 3-2 walk-off win over the Astros. Houston fell to 22-22, leaving Seattle 2 1/2 games back for second place in the American League West, which is a guaranteed playoff spot in the expanded postseason.

So about Anderson’s pattern:

Aug. 6 at Rockies : five innings, no runs, two hits, two walks, three strikeouts

: five innings, no runs, two hits, two walks, three strikeouts Aug. 11 at Astros: five innings, four runs, five hits, three walks, two strikeouts

five innings, four runs, five hits, three walks, two strikeouts Aug. 17 at Angels : five innings, five runs, eight hits, one walk, eight strikeouts

: five innings, five runs, eight hits, one walk, eight strikeouts Aug. 22 vs. Diamondbacks: nine innings, one run, three hits, no walks, four strikeouts

nine innings, one run, three hits, no walks, four strikeouts Aug. 28 at D’Backs: 4 2/3 innings, seven runs, nine hits, three walks, three strikeouts

4 2/3 innings, seven runs, nine hits, three walks, three strikeouts Sept. 4 vs. D’Backs: four innings, four runs, seven hits, a walk, two strikeouts

And on Sept. 9 against the Mariners?

Six shutout innings, allowing three hits with a walk and four strikeouts that allowed Anderson to improve to 2-3.

“I’ve got to give Anderson a ton of credit,” Servais said. “That is a funky left-hander. He’s got a lot of moving parts. He threw a lot of good change-ups. We knew coming into the ballgame kind of what he was going to do, but deception, it means a lot in this game. And when you aren’t used to seeing a guy very often, it was a little funky with our guys. He pitched a good ballgame.”

Anderson wasn’t completely dominant. The Mariners probably should’ve gotten a run in the third inning when Dylan Moore came to the plate with runners on first and third and one out. But two poor strike calls from home plate umpire Lance Barrett took the bat out of Moore’s hands.

Over the last 17 games, the Mariners had been averaging 5.2 runs and 8.2 hits per game.

Still, one run wasn’t going to do much when the other team puts up double digits. And the Giants have averaged 5.2 runs per game for the entire season.

“We talked all along that the Giants have a really good hitting ballclub,” Servais said. “They found some holes against us tonight. They put the bat on the ball, and they were tough to get out.”

Margevicius retired the first six hitters of the game, striking out five.

But he gave up back-to-back singles to start the third inning to start his problems. With one out, he got up 0-2 on leadoff hitter Michael Yastrzemski. But after not getting a swing and miss on an elevated fastball and a long conversation with catcher Luis Torrens, Margevicius left a 1-2 fastball over the middle of the plate that Yastrzemski turned into a three-run homer that almost left Oracle Park.

“We just weren’t on the same page with what we wanted to go with on 1-2,” Margevicius said in a video conference. “I think he wanted to go back to the fastball up and in after I’d thrown the 0-2 one up there. My thought process was we went slider away, slider away and then fastball up and in so I thought (Yastrzemski) was going to be back on the slider away so I wanted to get away with the heater and a little elevate. Obviously, I didn’t get it where I wanted it. Just a bad location right there.”

The Giants tacked on another run in the fourth inning and forced Margevicius out of the game in the fifth inning, loading the bases with two outs.

The Mariners called on right-hander Walker Lockett, who allowed all three of the inherited runners to score, surrendering back-to-back singles to Evan Longoria and Joey Bart.

“Overall, I don’t think Margevicius threw the ball that bad,” Servais said. “I say that and his line did not look good at all, because some of the inherited runners scoring. I know he’s a little disappointed in the outcome, but the stuff was good.”

Lockett allowed three more runs of his own in 1 1/3 innings of work.

