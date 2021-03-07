Angels 6, Mariners 2 at Tempe Diablo Stadium (6 innings)

Notable

After four consecutive ties, the Mariners finally played a game in which there was a winner and a loser. Unfortunately for them, they were the loser in a six-inning affair. Facing most of the Angels’ expected regulars, starter Logan Gilbert gave the Mariners two solid innings. But the group of relievers that followed struggled.

Paul Sewals, Drew Steckenrider, Aaron Fletcher and Will Vest each worked one inning, allowing a combined five runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Vest served up back-to-back homers in the sixth inning.

“We struggled a little bit obviously, making pitches and getting ahead in counts,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Player of the game

Ty France continues to hit at a torrid pace this spring. He hit his second homer of the spring — a solo blast off Angels starter Jaime Barria. France is hitting .545 (6 for 11) this spring with two homers, a double and three RBI.

Ty France's second homer of the spring … pic.twitter.com/Kz7b3iiWI9 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 7, 2021

Quotable

“Six innings of ball, it did feel a little bit like a Little League game because it was over so quick, but that’s where we are at. We understand and we’ll get stretched out here as the camp goes on.” — Servais

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Goodyear on Monday, to face the Cleveland Indians. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will get the start with right-handers Rafael Montero, Joey Gerber, Brady Lail, Erik Swanson and Brandon Brennan and lefty Roenis Elias scheduled to pitch. Cleveland will start right-hander Zach Plesac. The game will not be televised. The only live radio broadcast will be on mariners. com. ESPN 710-AM will replay the game at 7 p.m.

Video highlights

Logan Gilbert's first strikeout of the spring. pic.twitter.com/giGoQsXeAk — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 7, 2021

Here's the video of Logan Gilbert striking out Mike Trout looking. pic.twitter.com/bE3lVjibce — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 7, 2021

Logan Gilbert's swinging strikeout of Dexter Fowler pic.twitter.com/ESe2de17Hu — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 7, 2021

Boxscore

link