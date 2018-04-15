The Mariners got a solid start from Felix Hernandez, but the lack of offense allowed a first-inning home run stand up in a 2-1 win.

A day after banging out 17 hits and scoring 10 runs, the Mariners, who managed just two hits, were shutdown on Sunday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to the Oakland A’s.

What happened to that explosive offensive in less than 24 hours?

Well, Sean Manaea happened.

The big lefty shut down Seattle hitters in a manner that hasn’t happened often in the first 13 game. Manaea tossed seven innings, allowing just one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Mariners’ first hit came in the fourth inning when Kyle Seager slapped a two-out single to center. Their first and only run came in the fifth inning when Taylor Motter launched a solo homer to left to cut a 2-0 deficit to one run.

Seattle saw its four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 8-5.

It was still a successful weekend that saw the Mariners win their third three-game series. But the competition gets significantly more difficult on Monday evening when the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros come strutting in to town.

The Mariners got a solid start from Felix Hernandez, who worked 61/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Though it didn’t start out that way. The A’s grabbed a quick 2-0 lead when Hernandez left a fastball over the middle that Jed Lowrie redirected into the seats in right field for a two-run homer.

There could an argument whether it should have been a two-run homer or a solo homer.

Before Lowrie’s homer, Hernandez had an awkward pickoff throw to first base that caught Marcus Semien off balance. First base ump Carlos Torres called for a balk. Manager Scott Servais came on the field to dispute the call. While Hernandez’s pick off throw looked mildly uncoordinated, he did not balk. The umpires conferred and ruled that it indeed was not a balk. Semien got to return to first base because Torres’ balk call meant the play was dead.

But from that misplaced fastball to Lowrie, Hernandez settled in and started using his secondary pitches efficiently.

He retired 13 hitters in a row before hitting Stephen Piscotty. Hernandez couldn’t quite work a full seven innings. With his pitch count at 97, he exited with one out and runners on first and second. Lefty James Pazos entered the game and threw one pitch, which resulted in an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.