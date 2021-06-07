Even with his obvious talent and their belief that his overall approach at the plate would eventually break him out of a miserable slump, the Mariners simply couldn’t continue to keep Jarred Kelenic in the everyday lineup or even on the major-league roster and let him struggle his way to infamy.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced that the talented outfielder had been optioned to Class AAA Tacoma after Sunday’s game against the Angels in Anaheim, California.

He is expected to be in the Rainiers lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Kelenic was batting .096 at the MLB level with just eight hits in 92 plate appearances with eight walks and 26 strikeouts, and he was mired in an 0-for-39 stretch (44 plate appearances) that included five walks and 17 strikeouts.

The MLB record for longest hitless streak by a position player belongs to former Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who went hitless in 54 at-bats (62 plate appearances) over the end of the 2018 season and the start of the 2019 season.

Infielder Shed Long Jr. was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Kelenic’s place on the active roster. To make room for Long on the 40-man roster, Sam Haggerty was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

After going hitless in his much-anticipated MLB debut on May 13 at T-Mobile Park, Kelenic, who was rated as the Mariners top prospect by MLB.com and No. 4 prospect in all of baseball, blasted a solo homer for his first MLB hit in the following game, earning a curtain call from Mariners fans. He also added two doubles. It was everything Mariners fans had been waiting and clamoring for from the precocious 21-year-old.

But the production waned as pitchers started to attack him on the hands with fastballs and teams loaded up left-handed hitters to face him.

Over the next 21 games, he posted a .067/.167/.107 slash line that included just five hits in 84 plate appearances, one homer, three RBI, eight walks and 24 strikeouts.

Initially, the Mariners felt confident that his the number of hard hit balls and his unusually low batting average on balls in play — around .120 — indicated that Kelenic was a victim of bad luck, and that it would change.

But the swings and misses and strikeouts began to climb with each hitless plate appearance. And his explosive anger and reaction after those failures also became an indicator of a young player that was struggling to manage the failure.

It’s logical to wonder if the Mariners were pressured into calling up Kelenic to the big league level somewhat prematurely after seeming so steadfast in the belief that he needed development at the minor-league level during spring training.

But with the team’s offense production ranking as one of the worst in baseball and rookie outfielder Taylor Trammell, who made the opening day roster over Kelenic, struggling to hit MLB pitching, they made the decision to bring him up after his first six games at the Class AAA level.

“I have to say the first six games were fairly convincing,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said when he was called up. “It was pretty loud. This was never about a lack of belief in what Jarred would do, it was always about making sure that we were building a foundation for success — against left handers, seeing upper-level pitching, guys who pitch backward when you’re behind in the count. And I don’t know if he’s seen enough of that, but I do know that it’s been loud enough.”

When the Mariners decided to not put Kelenic on the MLB roster in the shortened 2020 season, opting to play utility infielders in the outfield, his representatives complained that the organization was manipulating his service time and trying to delay his free agency.

Those claims were given some validity when former Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather spoke to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club and admitted as much and also discussing a contract extension that was offered.

Dipoto justified the decision using Kelenic’s minimal time spent above the Class AA level, getting just 92 plate appearances with Class AA Arkansas.

“I don’t know if he’s big league ready today and I don’t know if he was big league ready a month ago,” Dipoto said. “That’s not the way development works. We believe he’s ready. Jarred Kelenic’s going to be a good hitter in this league. I hope that starts today. But minimally I know that to be true. His process and his talent is just too good and he’s done what we asked him to do at every step. He’s being rewarded with the best thing we can give him, which is an opportunity in the big leagues to show it.”

