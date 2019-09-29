The “step-back” season of 2019 mercifully came to a close for the Mariners with something that only happened about once every three games after their 13-2 start to the season – a victory. A group of five Mariners, working in short bursts of either two or one inning, combined to lead Seattle to a 3-1 win over the Oakland A’s.

In an obvious juxtaposition, the Mariners finished the season with a 68-94 record while the A’s ended with a 97-65 record.

The win is slightly skewed because the A’s clinched a postseason spot on Friday and home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game on Saturday and either sat or barely played their key starting position players. But the Mariners also played most of their young players as well because the game had no meaning beyond the season record.

Two players named Kyle, who have very different standings within the organization, provided all of the offense for Seattle.

Kyle Seager, Seattle’s stalwart third baseman, smashed a two-run homer in the first inning off A’s starter Tanner Roark for an early lead.

Kyle Lewis, the talented rookie and once prized prospect, smoked a RBI double to right-center in the fifth inning. It was one of two hits in the game for Lewis.