Randy Adamack was a fixture in the Mariners’ press box for 44 years while serving in various roles in the organization, starting with public relations director and ending as senior vice president and special adviser to the chairman and CEO.

So it seemed fitting that the Mariners’ new press box, which will officially open Friday for the unofficial start of the second of the season, has been named after Adamack, who retired in March.

“We are an organization that is based on people,” said John Stanton, Mariners chairman and managing partner. “We are an organization that is based on winning championships, delighting our fans and serving our community, and Randy epitomizes all those things. So it’s perfectly appropriate that this building be dedicated to Randy Adamack.”

Adamack, who began with the Mariners in 1978, received the Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence in 2005.

“I’m really glad the name of this is not the Randy Adamack Memorial Press Box,” Adamack joked, before getting serious. “This is really a tribute to all the people that I have had a chance to work with in 44 years here.”

Adamack, still working as a consultant for the club, finished by talking about this year’s team, which has won 14 straight games.

“We all love the game; we all love Mariners baseball,” Adamack said. “I am excited about the 2022 Mariners and what is happening on the field and in the community. And I am excited we are going to be hosting an All-Star Game a year from now.”

The new press box is located on the terrace club level and the former area will become the “Press Club,” a premium seating area for 200 fans behind home plate and below the Dave Niehaus Broadcast Center.