A day after playing five innings for the Everett AquaSox in the first game of what was supposed to be a rehab assignment to get him ready to return to the Mariners roster, Dylan Moore knew something wasn’t right.

The oblique strain that landed him on the injured list to start the 2023 season wasn’t an issue. It was the inner groin and abdomen area where he’d underwent offseason surgery that didn’t feel quite normal.

“We are going to pull back on my rehab assignment,” Moore said on Friday afternoon. “There is some discomfort and it’s something we want to get checked out.”

The plan for Moore is to fly with the team to Philadelphia after Sunday’s homestand finale. On Monday, he is scheduled to visit with Dr. William Meyers, a renowned specialist in core surgeries at the Vincera Institute who performed the procedure to repair the core muscle tear in December.

“We just want to have him check everything out and see what’s going on there,” Moore said.

Moore saw the lingering issues that Mitch Haniger dealt with after having a similar surgery. Moore also mentioned the recent groin strain suffered by Evan White, who had sports hernia surgery last season, as a concern.

“I can go out there and play, but I can’t really run at full speed,” he said. “And it would be hard for me to play without going full speed.”

The Mariners were hopeful that Moore might return near the end of the upcoming nine-game road trip. That timetable has been put on hold.

Moore’s continued absence will likely have some influence on the potential roster moves ahead.

The Mariners could keep infielder Jose Caballero on the MLB roster even after Sam Haggerty is activated from the seven-day concussion list Saturday.

Caballero, who started Friday’s game at second base, was called up from Tacoma when Haggerty suffered the concussion. A right-handed hitter who can play shortstop, he could fill in for the role that Moore was supposed to provide this season.

“I think Cabby has handled everything we’ve thrown at him very well,” manager Scott Servais said. “He has not looked wide-eyed. He’s not afraid. He’s playing like he always does, which is good. You never know when guys get to the big leagues for the first time. I think the quality of his at-bats have been very good. He’s aggressive on the bases. He’s played good defense.”

If the Mariners keep Caballero, they would either have to option catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel to Tacoma or designate veteran hitter Tommy La Stella for assignment.

Hummel has played sporadically, appearing in 10 games and posting an .087/.192/.130 slash line.

La Stella has played in nine games as either the designated hitter or as a pinch-hitter, posting a .188/.278/.250 slash line.

Of the two, Hummel is a switch-hitter who can play multiple positions, including catcher, which allows the Mariners to use Cal Raleigh or Tom Murphy as the designated hitter if desired. Hummel is also faster and a better base runner.

La Stella has yet to play defense in a game. He was bothered by a sore shoulder during spring training. What he offers is experience, a familiarity with the role of being a hitter off the bench and playing sparingly.

Notes

Reliever Andres Munoz (right deltoid strain) is expected to join Class AAA Tacoma for a rehab assignment next week in Las Vegas.

“He will throw a live BP there and if that goes well, it’ll move into a rehab assignment with probably a couple outings after that,” Servais said. “He is progressing. Everything has been good. He feels good. I feel very good about him rejoining us. I don’t know if he makes it during the next road trip. I’m hopeful that he is ready when we get back to the West Coast, maybe in Oakland.”