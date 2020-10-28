In an effort to highlight the eclectic personalities of the touted prospects in their organization, the Mariners decided to have perhaps their best prospect, who also has the most public persona and precocious personality, handle the duties.

On Wednesday, the team announced the premise of that new show, which will be hosted by Julio Rodriguez and will debut on their YouTube channel Thursday at 3 p.m.

The show, which is titled “Vibin’ with JROD,” will feature Rodriguez’s ” fun-loving, cheerful outlook is on display in a free-wheeling interview show” per the press release.

I’m really excited to announce my new show #VibinWithJROD! It is going to be a lot of fun, first episode is tomorrow at 3… stay tuned!! You all will love it. 🔥🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/OnyTjIg0W0 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@J_RODshow) October 28, 2020

The show will feature quick-take conversations between Rodriguez and fellow prospects in the minor-league system.

“Julio is such a dynamic guy and ‘Vibin’ with JRod’ is a perfect vehicle to spotlight his charismatic personality and great relationships with teammates,” said Tim Walsh, Mariners director of digital marketing and social media in a statement. “We hope fans will enjoy getting to know him and the other talented young prospects who will be a big part of the Mariners future,”

Rodriguez’s first guest will be Mariners’ top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert. The discussion will feature baseball, obviously, but also nicknames for each other, bus rides in the minor leagues and non-baseball questions about favorite foods, go-to karaoke songs and which animal is the rudest. They also take on the Twitter debate of whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Perhaps the best moment of the episode is when Gilbert admits an embarrassing moment about the first date with his girlfriend.

“It will be really cool,” Rodriguez said in a video conference last week. “There will be a lot of cool interviews with players and a lot fun. This will help us show our true selves on camera for everybody out there.”

When Walsh approached Rodriguez, he didn’t hesitate.

“I thought it was great and I said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Rodriguez said.

Other guests scheduled to appear on the program include pitcher Sam Carlson, outfielder Zach DeLoach, pitcher Emerson Hancock, infielder Noelvi Marte, pitcher George Kirby, infielder Kaden Polcovich and outfielder Taylor Trammell. New episodes will drop every couple of weeks over the offseason.

Rodríguez is ranked as the Mariner’s top prospect and the No. 6 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He was recently put on the cover for Baseball America’s 2021 Prospect Guide.