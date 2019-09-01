ARLINGTON, Texas — Perhaps it was a fitting that the Mariners’ final game in the wind-swept mausoleum that is Globe Life Park, a place where many a quick-paced game and mistake pitches disappeared and were never heard from again, was a 3-hour, 39-minute, pitch-filled, baserunner-laden marathon of an 11-3 victory with temperatures on the sun-baked field of more than 100 degrees.

With the win, the Mariners’ record at the stadium first known as The Ballpark in Arlington improved to 100-126 all time. The Mariners’ first game here was on June 13, 1994. In a 17-9 loss — also fitting — Ken Griffey Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in six runs in defeat.

For manager Scott Servais, who worked for the Rangers from 2006-2011, serving as the senior director of player development, this was the place where he managed his first game and got his first managerial victory on April 5, 2016.

“Oh my gosh, what a game,” manager Scott Servais. “What a long one. We’ve certainly played a lot of games in this place and there have been a lot of long ones. Today was no exception. Guys really grinded out. It was really, really hot. Lot of good things offensively stood out for me today.”

Seattle had 13 hits, drew nine walks and got hit by two pitches for a myriad of baserunners and scoring opportunities.

In a small blip of organizational history, Yusei Kikuchi won the Mariners’ final game at the venue. The young lefty, who is known to sweat in a snowstorm, allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and a strikeout but only needed one jersey to make it through five innings to earn the win and improve to 6-9 on the season.

“This was the hottest it’s been all year,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Justin Novak. “I didn’t have my best stuff, but I tried to limit all the things I could control like walks. I didn’t want to get cheap runners on base. It was really big for my teammates getting me all those runs.”

Kikuchi wasn’t particularly sharp or effective, only working one inning without a baserunner — the last of his outing. He got a key double play in the fourth inning.

“He was able to get through it,” Servais said. “Going into the ballgame, I was just looking for five innings out of him today with head. It wasn’t his sharpest performance, but he got through it. And sometimes you have to do that when you don’t have your A game.”

But the Mariners provided him with ample run support against an array of Rangers relievers who were making a bullpen start, made possible by the September 1 roster expansion. The Mariners also took of the expanded rosters, getting scoreless innings from Dan Altavilla (sixth), Austin Adams (seventh) and Brandon Brennan (ninth), who were all activated from the injured list before the game and a scoreless eighth from Sam Tuivailala to secure the win for Kikuchi.

Seattle scored four runs in the first inning off lefty Brett Martin, who three 33 pitches and only recorded two outs, before Kikuchi threw a single pitch. A bases-loaded walk from Daniel Vogelbach, a run-scoring infield single from Dylan Moore and a two-run single from Dee Gordon provided a useful lead.

Having not homered in the first three games of the series, which seemed like an impossibility given the park’s long-ball friendly environment and the Mariners’ propensity to smack dingers, Tom Murphy ended the drought with a solo homer into the visiting bullpen. It was his 17th of the season. Daniel Vogelbach followed with a line drive over the wall in right field for his 29th of the season. It was 11th time this season that Mariners hitters have hit back-to-back homers. It was back-to-back games with RBIs for Vogelbach, who had been scuffling at the plate.

“Obviously things haven’t been going great,” he said. “It’s part of the game. The first couple of months here, nobody really had a scouting report on me and I was the new guy on the block. People made adjustments and I have to make adjustments as well. Not just approach-wise, but swing-wise when things get out of whack.”

But it was the Mariner’ third homer of the game that offered a sentimental parting gift from a player to a stadium that has brought him so much joy and so much success.

Kyle Seager, who has tormented Rangers pitchers in Globe Life Park, crushed a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, sending a 420-foot blast into the upper deck of right-center to give the Mariners double digit runs. It was Seager’s 19th homer of the season and it came in his last official at-bat here. He later walked in the ninth inning.

“It wasn’t something I was thinking about going into it,” he said. “That ended up being pretty cool.”

Seager’s first homer in Arlington came on Sept. 25, 2011 — his rookie season. He hit a solo homer in the ninth inning of a 12-5 loss off of Merkin Valdez. He came into that at-bat 2 for 18 in Texas to start his career.

He’d been unusually quiet at the plate for the first three games of the series, which was surprising considering this has been a hitting heaven for much if nine-year career. He had just three hits in his first three games and struck out in three of his four at-bats on Sunday.

Coming into Sunday’s game, he had a .302/.366/.532 slash line with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 homers and 43 RBI in 76 games. He’s been one of the most successful opposing hitters in the stadium’s 26-year history. With his homer, he is tied for second most extra-basehits with 40 and sixth most RBI at 56. He finished 23 career doubles, which was tied for third most by any opposing player.

For those unaware, the Rangers will be moving to the new stadium across the street, which is still under construction. It’s has been creatively named Globe Life Field. It will feature a climate controlled environment and a retractable roof, which is useful considering the sweltering heat in the Texas summers and the propensity for thunderstorms. It will also feature a playing surface that is predominantly synthetic turf made by Shaw Sports Turf. Texas will join the Rays, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks as the only teams that don’t use real grass for their playing surface.

The current stadium won’t immediately torn down. It will instead be reconfigured for the new XFL team — the Dallas Renegades.

Globe Life Park was originally known as The Ballpark in Arlington when construction first began in 1992, replacing the old Arlington Stadium. It opened on April 1, 1994 with an exhibition game between the Rangers and Mets. The first official game was on April 11, 1994 between the Rangers and Brewers.

“A lot of good memories here for sure, a lot of tough memories,” he said. “But I certainly won’t miss the heat of this place.”