Following a trend from Day 1 of the Major League Baseball draft, the Mariners continued to focus on pitching on Day 2, which wrapped up Tuesday evening. The final day of the draft will have rounds 11 through 40.

With eight picks from rounds three through 10, the Mariners took six pitchers and two position players to go with the three pitchers they selected on Monday. The decision to grab pitchers wasn’t happenstance.

“Every draft takes on its own personality and this year we’ve put the priority on restocking our pitching and creating some waves of talent like we’ve done our position players the last couple of years with Latin America and our drafts, especially last year, were pretty college heavy with bats,” said Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting. “We just saw the opportunity with the thinner crop of high school and college hitters that we could jump the market and really get some pitching.”

The picks:

Third round, pick No. 97: Levi Stoudt, RHP, 6-1, 195, Lehigh University.

Stoudt made 10 starts and one relief appearance for Lehigh, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.53 ERA. In 63 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 69 batters with 21 walks. But it was his performance in the heralded Cape Cod League last summer that put him on the Mariners’ radar. His fastball sits around 92-93 mph and has a split changeup, a curveball and slider.

“He actually flew out to Arizona for a pre-draft workout,” Hunter said. “We really liked the things he had to offer in regards to delivery, arm action, mileage on his arm. There’s big upside on him with a plus changeup and he’s been up to 95 mph at Lehigh. I think it’s a little bit of an untapped resource that we are getting in him .

Fourth round, pick No. 126: Tim Elliott, RHP, 6-1, 200, University of Georgia

Pitching in a talented Bulldogs rotation, Elliott posted a 7-4 record with a 2.38 ERA in 14 starts and a relief appearance. In 75 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 72 batters and walked 25 He threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts on Sunday vs. Florida Atlantic. Elliott has a fastball that sits 91-94 mph with a curveball, slider and changeup.

“He’s really come on the scene the last six to eight weeks,” Hunter said. “He’s got four pitches, a power arm and he pops on a lot of our analytical stuff as well as our delivery/arm action stuff. He’s got the ability to throw strikes and miss bats. He’s done a really good job this year. He’s another one that almost got a little bit hidden on that stuff.”

Fifth round, pick No. 156: Austin Shenton, 3B, 6-0, 195, Florida International University

Shenton is actually a local product. He was born and raised in Bellingham and was a multi-sport standout at Bellingham High School. He played one season at Bellevue College, hitting .395 (73 for 185) with 52 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 RBI in 49 games. He transferred to Florida International and started all but two games the past two seasons. In 2019, he hit .330 with a .425 on-base percentage, a .513 slugging percentage, 11 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 47 RBIs. He also used a successful stint in the Cape Cod League, batting .372 with Wareham and earning postseason MVP honors to improve his draft stock

“The kid was in tears because he’s a lifelong Mariner fan,” Hunter said. “He went to FIU to more of a baseball experience and get outside of his comfort zone. He’s done extremely well. Our guys in down in Florida — Dan Rovetto and Jesse Kapellusch — really put the heavy heart in the room about the passion this kid has and the local story obviously. Just a pure hitter that is going to go out as a third baseman. But he’ll get some Daniel Murphy comparisons. Just a really good hitter and you figure out where he’s going to play after that.”

Sixth round, pick No. 186: Michael Limoncelli, RHP, 6-2, 185, Horseheads High School (N.Y.)

When the Mariners contacted Limoncelli to tell him they were going to draft, the young pitcher was just coming out of having surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He was 5-2 with a 0.73 for Horseheads High school last season, but the elbow issues derailed his 2019 season. Prior to the injury, his fastball sat around 93-94 mph.

“We went outside are normal comfort zone since everybody in baseball says we stay away from high school pitchers,” Hunter said. “He was literally coming out of Tommy John surgery when I called him. From what we saw last summer where he was 90 to 94 mph with a plus breaking ball and a ton of strikes, we thought it was a good risk to take to create that next pocket of young pitchers that we can take some time as the college guys stabilize the middle of our organization.

Seventh round, pick No. 216: Adam Macko, LHP, 6-0, 170, Vauxhall High School (Alberta, Canada)

Macko is an interesting story. He was born in Bratislava, Slovakia, making him just the second player from that country to be selected. His lived in Slovakia until age 11. His family then spent a year in Ireland before settling in the small farming community in southern Alberta.

“He’s a left-handed pitcher with a great delivery,” Hunter said. “He’s already 88-90 mph with a great changeup and another guy we were targeting to get in the middle rounds and maybe pay a little more because of the upside. He actually pitched against our minor league guys in spring training this year. I believe there is some video of him striking out Shed Long. He’s a got kind of a deceptive fastball that eats up hitters. We hope he grows into some velocity and some pitch ability.”

Eighth round, pick No. 246: Ty Adcock, RHP, 6-0, 213, Elon University

The Mariners grabbed George Kirby, who was Elon’s best starting pitcher, with their first-round pick. They grabbed Adcock, who was Elon’s closer with their eighth round pick. Adcock was 4-1 with nine saves and 2.32 ERA in 21 appearances. He struck out 37 batters and walked 16 batters in 31 innings pitched and allowed just one home run. He was also Elon’s starting catcher, but the Mariners plan to have him focus on pitching. His fastball touched 98 mph this season.

“I actually got probably got three or four texts from people around baseball congratulating us on that pick,” Hunter said. “He’s up to 95-96 mph and a guy that we may try to stretch out at some point to see if he can handle a starting role. He’s got a big arm that’s got a lot of power. And he has a plus changeup that’s been getting a lot of swings and misses.”

Ninth round, No. 276: Mike Salvatore, SS, 6-0, 186, Florida State University.

Salvatore was just named the Most Outstanding Player of the Athens Regional where he helped lead FSU to the NCAA Super Regionals vs. LSU. In 60 games this season, he his hitting .341 with a .430 on-base percentage, a .549 slugging percentage, 22 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 50 RBIs. He is a senior sign, meaning the Mariners will offer him a minimal signing bonus and use the money saved to sign Limoncelli and Macko above their draft slot values.

“It was starting to get thin on position players and obviously the overpay on Mike Limoncelli, we wanted to make sure to manage our budget and we left a little for ourselves for tomorrow where we might be able to make a run at some ‘unsignable’ high school talent,” Hunters said. “Rob Mummau, our scout down there who used to manage in Everett, said that he’s a great baseball player that stays in the middle of the field and that’s obviously another weakness of ours is trying to get guys that stay on the dirt (play infield). We do think he has prospect value.

10th round, No. 306: Kyle Hill, RHP, 5-11, 200, Baylor University

Hill did not allow an earned run in 23 relief appearance and 29 1/3 innings pitched this season. He was 6-0 with seven saves and struck out 35 batters with 10 walks, earning first-team All-America and All-Big 12. Dating back to last season, Hill hasn’t allowed a run in 32 2/3 innings pitched. The last two seasons, he’s 10-1 with eight saves and a 1.71 ERA.

“We couldn’t figure out if anybody in college baseball the last 10 years had 0.00 ERA,” Hunter said. “He’s 92-94 mph and has kind of a disappearing fastball.”

Also …

The Padres drafted outfielder Joshua Mears out of Federal Way High in the second round. He’s committed to play collegiately at Purdue.