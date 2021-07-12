The Mariners continued to go against their past tendencies under general manager Jerry Dipoto when it comes to the MLB draft. After taking Harry Ford, a high-school catcher out of Kennesaw, Georgia, with their first-round selection Sunday, they continued the trend taking a pair of high-school players with their second- and third-round choices to start the second day of the 2021 draft.

With the No. 48 selection, Seattle selected shortstop Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Arroyo transferred to Central Pointe to play this season. He is only 17.

With the No. 83 choice, Seattle took right-handed pitcher Mike Morales out of East Pennsboro High School in Enola, Pennsylvania.

“I do think some people in the game we’re calling our draft room to see if Jerry was still coherent as a joke,” said Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting. “I think Jerry has always been one of the most aggressive guys in our room over the last three or four years and this year, it actually shaped up where we were able to do some aggressive things at the top obviously with Harry and Edwin and then Michael Morales and Jerry was on board.”

The Mariners can look to pick up high-school players because of the strength of their farm system, which has been stocked with mostly college draft choices over the past few years.

“We had an opportunity to really get aggressive and look bigger picture here and create another wave at the bottom of our organization to kind of push up the rear of those guys that are matriculating to the big leagues as we speak now,” Hunter said.

The Mariners took college players with their next six selections Monday. They had to take a few senior players, who will sign for minimal bonuses, so they can pay Arroyo, who has committed to Florida State, and Morales, who has a commitment to Vanderbilt.

Because both players have college commitments, the Mariners probably will have to pay over the slot value to sign them to contracts. Hunter said he is confident they will get them signed.

“We feel really strongly about it,” he said. “We wouldn’t have taken them if we didn’t think we could sign them.”

Round 2 (No. 48 overall)

Edwin Arroyo, SS, Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Florida)

Age: 17

HT: 6-0

WT: 175

B/T: Switch/switch

A closer look: The best player coming out of Puerto Rico in this draft class, he transferred to Central Pointe to play baseball this spring. He’s also one of the youngest players in this draft and won’t turn 18 until August. He’s a switch-hitter with plus-athleticism and defense that is a gap-to-gap hitter. How athletic is Arroyo? He ran the 60-yard sprint at 6.53 seconds – one of the fastest recorded in the draft. He has been clocked at 96 mph throwing to first base from shortstop. But because he can throw with either arm, he actually pitched left-handed in games.

Round 3 (No. 83 overall)

Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro HS, Enola, PA

Age: 18

HT: 6-2

WT: 205

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was one of the top high-school pitchers on the East Coast. If the Mariners hope to sign him, they will likely have to pay well above the $733,000 slot figure because Morales is committed to Vanderbilt, which seems to be a factory in producing first-round selections. His fastball topped out at 94 mph along with a plus curveball and a solid changeup with the ability to throw strikes with all of them.

Round 4 (No. 113 overall)

Bryce Miller, RHP, Texas A&M

Age: 22

HT: 6-2

WT: 180

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Miller pitched as a reliever for much of his college career, but moved to a starter this past season as a senior. He made 10 starts and three relief appearances this past season, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.45 ERA. He struck out 15 batters in seven innings against New Mexico State.

He struck out 70 batters in 52 2/3 innings with 37 walks. Miller has a starter’s repertoire, including a fastball that touched 98 mph at times and sits around 94-96 mph, plus a slider that sits in the mid-80s, a slow curveball and a changeup.

Round 5 (No. 144 overall)

Andy Thomas, C, Baylor

Age: 23

HT: 6-2

WT: 210

B/T: L/R

A closer look: A left-handed hitting catcher, he played five seasons at Baylor due to the COVID shutdown and was a third-team All-American in 2021. He started 174 games in his college career, posting a career .327/.422/.489 slash line. He had more walks (105) than strikeouts (100), but will need to improve on his defensive skills.

Round 6 (No. 174 overall)

Bryan Woo, RHP, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Age: 22

HT: 6-2

WT: 205

B/T: R/R

Woo underwent elbow surgery in April to repair damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He didn’t have full Tommy John surgery where the entire ligament is replaced, but he had what is called an internal brace of collagen dipped tape inserted to reinforce the ligament. He’s already started a throwing program as part of the recovery. Before the surgery, he was touching 98 mph. The Mariners area scouts saw him while also scouting right-hander Taylor Dollard, their fifth-round choice in 2020.

Round 7 (No. 204 overall)

Colin Davis, OF, Wofford

Age: 22

HT: 6-1

WT: 190

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was named the Southern Conference player of the year in 2021 after posting a .351/.434/.624 slash line with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 24 walks, 31 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases in 51 games. In four seasons, he posted a career .320/.386/.567 slash line in 181 games.

Round 8 (No. 234 overall)

James Parker, IF, Clemson

Age: 21

HT: 6-1

WT: 200

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was Clemson’s best hitter this past season, posting a .303/.373/.500 slash line with 13 doubles, eight homers, 38 RBI, 24 walks and 51 strikeouts in 92 games. It earned him second-team All-ACC honors. He plays a capable shortstop that isn’t flashy. But scouts believe he could also play all four infield positions if needed.

Round 9 (No. 234 overall)

Spencer Packard, OF, Campbell

Age: 23

HT: 6-1

WT: 205

B/T: L/R

A closer look: Another senior sign for the Mariners, Packard is one of the older players in the draft class. He led Campbell to an near upset of eventual NCAA champion Mississippi State in the regional round, crushing a three-run homer in the first inning. As a senior, he posted a .371/.488/.629 slash line with 18 doubles, 11 homers, 67 RBI, 32 walks, 18 hit-by-pitches and 24 strikeouts in 55 games, earning first-team All-Big South honors.

Round 10 (No. 294 overall)

Jordan Jackson, RHP, Georgia Southern

Age: 22

HT: 6-6

WT: 204

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Jackson was turning heads in 2020 for the Eagles when he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.57 ERA in his first four starts, but then COVID shut down the season. His lanky frame produces a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. His 2021 season didn’t go as planned. He posted a 4-6 record in 14 starts and two relief appearances with a 5.19 ERA. He struggled with command, and scouts said he threw too many sliders.