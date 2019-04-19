ANAHEIM, Calif. – Hits? Quantity? Nah, that’s not how the 2019 Mariners do things. It’s about dingers and quality.

The team that embodies the three true outcomes of walks, strikeouts and home runs showed that if you have enough of the latter two, you can win a game without tallying a bunch of other lesser hits.

Just when it appeared Mike Trout had destroyed their victory hopes in yet another game Friday night, the Mariners did what they’ve done better than any team this season – smash home runs.

Tim Beckham and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back solo homers to start the ninth inning off Angels closer Cody Allen, providing the difference in a 5-3 win.

With the scored tied at 3-3, Beckham led off the inning with a line drive into the visitors’ bullpen at Angels Stadium to give Seattle the lead. Narvaez followed with a towering blast to right field for some extra cushion.

Lefty Roenis Elias, who is proving more and more reliable in a relief role, worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his fourth save.

How important was the homer to the Mariners? Well, they had just six hits in the game. But four of them went over the fence.

Seattle pushed its MLB-leading team homer total to 49. The Mariners have hit homers in all but one of their games this season.

Marco Gonzales seemed poised to pick up his fifth win of the season and become the first pitcher in Mariners history to win five games before May 1. With set-up men Brandon Brennan and Anthony Swarzak unavailable due to heavy usage Thursday night, Gonzales made sure to work deep into the game. He allowed just one run on six hits over the first seven innings on 89 pitches. Manager Scott Servais let Gonzales go back out for the eighth, trusting his No. 1 starter to hold the 3-1 lead.

But trust isn’t always rewarded. David Fletcher led off the inning with an infield single. Beckham made a diving stop on the ball, but lost the ball as he tried to make the throw to first. The likelihood that he would’ve thrown out the hustling Fletcher was slim. It brought Trout to the plate. With enigmatic reliever Cory Gearrin warming in the bullpen, Servais chose to stay with Gonzales, who had retired Trout in his prevous three at-bats in the game. But baseball’s best player, who had been largely quiet up to that at-bat in the series, made his presence known, golfing a low changeup over the wall in left-center for a game-tying two-run homer. It was Trout’s sixth homer of the season and umpteenth time that he’s come up with a big hit against the Mariners.

It was the Mariners’ 13th quality start of the season (six innings pitched, three or less runs allowed) this season, which is the second most in the American League.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jay Bruce smashed a towering solo home run deep into the right-field seats off Angels starter Felix Pena. It was Bruce’s team-leading ninth homer of the season. Bruce added a ground-rule double later in the game, going 2 for 4 on the night, giving him 14 hits on the season. Of those 14 hits, nine are home runs and three are doubles.

A night after reaching base five times on two singles and three walks, Daniel Vogelbach showed his other favorable outcome – the long ball. With Mitch Haniger drawing a leadoff walk in the fourth inning, Vogelbach stepped to the plate with one out. He fell behind in the count, including an appealed strike call on a check swing that left him talking to himself. But that conversation must have been a positive one because he jumped on a 1-2 slider that Pena left on the inside half of the plate. He pulled a ball just over the wall in right field for his seventh homer of the season to make it 3-0.