The sheer volume of games — roughly six per week leading to total of 162 — over the course of a six-month season leads to a randomness in results for baseball, different from other sports. It is not uncommon for the worst team in Major League Baseball to beat the best team on more than one occasion.

But there was nothing random or unexpected in the outcome Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Seattle Mariners — the hottest team in MLB over the last two months — did exactly what they were supposed to do to the Oakland A’s, the worst team in baseball by record and talent.

In one of their most complete performances, showcasing the shutdown pitching that’s been so strong all season and a relentless offense that has stopped performing to expectations and is now exceeding them, the Mariners drubbed the A’s, 7-0, in a game that felt more lopsided than the score.

“It’s fun to watch it continue to roll,” manager Scott Servais said. “All year long it has been about our pitching. But the name of the game for us right now on top of the pitching is how consistent our offense has been. Guys are feeling it.”

It was the Mariners’ 20th win in August, which tied a club record. They have two more games vs. Oakland to set a new standard.

“That’d be pretty cool,” Servais said. “Winning 21 games a month is really hard. It’s a credit to our players. They’ve gotta show up. They’ve gotta do the work every day. They’ve gotta believe in what we’re doing. And they do. That’s the focus for us really going down the stretch. We have to continue to prepare the same way. We can’t ever walk into the ballpark and say we got this figured out.”

With all three teams fighting for the American League West title prevailing in their respective games, the standings stayed the same for a day. The Mariners (75-56) remained alone atop the division standings, a game ahead of Texas (74-57) and Houston (75-58), who stayed tied for the second wild-card spot as well.

Playing in front of an announced crowd of 37,434, which is a product of a 37-14 record since July 1 and their place in the standings, didn’t go unnoticed by the staff or the players.

“In the whole Pacific Northwest, people are excited about where we are at and they should be,” Servais said. “We have an exciting team. We have a very young team. We have a team that has personality. If you live in this region, you know that we’re easy to root for. We can be frustrating at times. But riding the wave like we are right now, it’s great to see. Our players deserve it and our fans deserve it.”

It was the largest Monday crowd at T-Mobile Park since April 10, 2017 vs. the Astros, which was the home opener that season.

“Unbelievable,” Julio Rodriguez said. “I thought about that when I was in center field. I just looked around and I was like, ‘Man, that’s really cool.’ Like on a Monday, people are showing out, showing the love and showing the energy. That’s something that we need. We’re a pretty good baseball team. We are playing pretty good ball. That support, we always need that.”

The Mariners scored six runs in the first four innings. J.P. Crawford gave them a lead two pitches into the game. Crawford crushed 1-0 fastball from Oakland starter Kyle Muller into the seats in deep right-center for his fifth leadoff homer of the season and eighth of his career.

Seattle added three more in the third inning. Crawford led off with a single and scored on Julio Rodriguez’s 113-mph line drive into the right-center gap that went for a double. Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI single in the inning and Dylan Moore plated a run on a fielder’s choice.

Rodriguez, who will almost certainly be the American League player of the month for August, continued his torrid run that has ignited Seattle’s offense. After Crawford worked a one-out walk in the fourth inning, Rodriguez sent a towering fly ball into the The ‘Pen for his 24th homer of the season. He’s now homered in three consecutive games.

Rodriguez would add a pair of infield singles to finish with four hits in a game … again. He has five four-hit games in his last 10 games and 28 total hits in his last 10 games.

“It feels pretty good, but I was talking to Ichiro and he had 56 hits in one month,” Rodriguez said laughing. “I’m chilling. There’s always room to improve. There’s always things to do better. That just helped put it into perspective that it doesn’t matter how hot you are, you always try to keep on going.”

The 28 hits in 10 games stat made Servais chuckle.

“You have to appreciate it,” he said. “What we are watching is historical and it’s crazy to say for a player that young. I didn’t know that. It’s ridiculous. It’s hard. It’s like when you’re back in Little League and you get a hit whenever you want. I never had that feeling, but Julio is doing it at the highest level.”

Advertising

Rodriguez now has 153 hits on the season, which is the most in the American League, surpassing Toronto’s Bo Bichette’s 152.

Working under strict pitch limits, Woo found a way to work longer in the game and factor in the decision — pitch with ruthless efficiency.

Making his second start since coming off the injured list, Woo fired six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with a walk and five strikeouts. More impressive, he did it while throwing a total of 69 pitches. It helps when you fire first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 20 batters you face and only get to three balls in a count once in your outing.

“Bryan’s got that in his game when he gets locked and he doesn’t overdo it,” Servais said. “It almost looks like he’s just playing catch in the backyard. He does it so effortlessly and the ball is just jumping out of his from the unique arm slot that he has.”

With Woo coming back from a forearm strain and minimal starting pitching depth due to injuries, the Mariners are even more cognizant and cautious concerning his overall usage in terms of innings pitched and leverage pitches thrown. It means cutting this outing short now so he’s available to pitch in the final weeks of the season and possibly in some role in the postseason.

“Obviously, with the pitch count, it gives you a set number or a window to work within,” Woo said. “I’m always trying to be efficient. I’m always trying to go deeper into games. I think I’ve done a much better job of it in the last couple of weeks.”

