A’s 8, Mariners 5 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

If the Mariners were hoping that either of the two starting pitchers competing for the sixth spot in the starting rotation would deliver a determinant performance, they were disappointed.

Less than 24 hours after Justin Dunn delivered a less-than-stellar outing against the Cubs on Wednesday night, lefty Nick Margevicius slogged his way through his last outing of the spring on Thursday afternoon vs. the A’s.

Margevicius pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks, two strikeouts and two two-run home runs. To be fair, the second of the two homers — a high fly ball from Stephen Piscotty — was aided by the steady wind to right field. He wasn’t able to finish the second inning where he gave up the two homers, but he did come out and pitch the third and fourth innings without allowing another run.

Margevicius made four starts this spring, posting a 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Cal Raleigh had a bases-loaded, two-run double, and Julio Rodriguez collected a pair of hits, scored a run and stole a base.

Player of the game

Jack Reinheimer is ticketed for the alternate training site when spring training comes to an end, and he’ll be an everyday player for Triple-A Tacoma when the minor league season opens in early May. But he’s had a busy spring, playing in 19 games. With a 2-for-4 game that included a two-run double, Reinheimer has three doubles and two homers with six RBI.

Quotable

“It’s hard. We’re buddies. (We) worked out a little bit in the offseason, back in New York. Being in there for one spot and having us go head to head against each other, it’s a difficult situation. But we’re both competitors. We’re both trying to get better. And we’re both working hard. I see it when I throw with him, when I work out with him. And I think he feels the same way about the way I do my work as well. It’s been long spring kind of knowing that this was the situation. But I think the both of us did the best we could given circumstances.” — Margevicius on the competition with Dunn.

On Tap

The Mariners will be the visiting team at the Peoria Sports Complex when they face their “natural” rivals — the San Diego Padres — Friday evening. Lefty Marco Gonzales will get the start for the Mariners with right-handers Kendall Graveman, Rafael Montero and Erik Swanson scheduled to pitch. The Padres will start lefty Ryan Weathers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised only via webstream on padres.com. It will have a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com

Video highlights

Dylan Moore with some springs on this line drive grab pic.twitter.com/dfDXW3Sq9W — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 25, 2021

Boxscore