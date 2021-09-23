OAKLAND, Calif. – They couldn’t win if the game was lost in the first four innings. They couldn’t consider coming back if the three-run deficit continued to grow the longer Yusei Kikuchi remained in the game.

And if their postseason hopes depend on it five days from now, they’ll have to consider whether they want to take the risk starting the unpredictable left-hander against the A’s again.

In a game where Mariners manager Scott Servais seemed to make every right choice, including having Luis Torrens pinch-hit in the sixth inning with the result being a go-ahead homer and pushing right-hander Casey Sadler for an extra inning of work after a scoreless sixth inning, the decision to pull an ineffective and erratic Kikuchi after three forgettable innings of work allowed the Mariners to begin the process of rallying for a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Oakland A’s.

The Mariners have now won five straight games and completed a rare four-game sweep of their American League West rivals. They didn’t eliminate Oakland from the race for a wild-card spot with the sweep, but the damage they inflicted to the A’s postseason hopes is likely irreparable.

With nine games left on their schedule, the Mariners (84-69) moved to within two games of the Yankees (86-67), who occupy the second wild card spot and were idle on Thursday. Seattle will head to Anaheim to open a three-game series with the Angels, starting Friday evening.

The Blue Jays, who came into Thursday a half-game back of New York, opened a four-game series with the Twins. The reeling A’s (82-71) dropped two games back of Seattle.

The Mariners are 6-1 on the current 10-game road trip and finished the season with an 8-1 record in Oakland.

“Wow, some kind of series,” he said. “I’ve said many times when this trip started the focus was on winning series and maybe along the way we catch a few breaks and we sweep somebody. That’s exactly what happened here in Oakland. It’s a really good team over there.”

Even before Kikuchi slogged his way through the first three innings, a victory seemed unlikely. The Mariners’ All-Star in the first half, he’s been all-abysmal in the second half of the season with only a sporadic handful of decent starts that provided hope, but didn’t lead to any sustained success.

And it became evident that the Mariners got the suboptimal version of Kikuchi on a sundrenched and unseasonably warm Thursday afternoon. After retiring the first two batters in the first inning, Kikuchi walked the next two before getting the final out.

It got progressively worse from there.

A leadoff walk in the second inning led to a 1-0 lead for Oakland. And a one-out walk in the third inning was followed by an RBI double from Yan Gomes and an RBI single from Mark Canha.

Servais had Yohan Ramirez warming in the bullpen.

When Kikuchi got out of the third without allowing any more runs, it appeared he might get another inning.

But after Abraham Toro cut the lead to 3-1 with a two-out RBI double in the top of the fourth, Servais wasn’t going to let Kikuchi pitch again.

Was that Kikuchi’s last start of the season? If the Mariners are still in the wild card race five days from now, will they send him out there to start again in a must-win situation?

After replacing Kikuchi, Ramirez allowed a first-pitch homer to Sean Murphy to start the fourth. But Oakland didn’t score again till the ninth inning when Seattle had a two-run lead.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth inning and Mitch Haniger tied the game with a leadoff homer to start the sixth.

After a walk to Jarred Kelenic, Servais called on Torrens to pinch hit for Jake Fraley against lefty specialist Jake Diekman.

Torrens hammered an inside fastball into the left field seats for the lead.

