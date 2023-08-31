NEW YORK — The speculation lacked the intensity of the August trade deadline. The social media chaos was subdued in comparison to the hot stove season.

But on Thursday morning, just after 11 a.m., the anticipation of unexpectedly being able to add legitimate major league talent for the final month of the season peaked.

With the Angels deciding to place five players on their active roster on revocable waivers and the Yankees doing the same with outfielder Harrison Bader, teams could claim them for $50,000 and pay the final month of their salary.

Call it Arte Moreno’s yard sale.

The Mariners were the beneficiaries of the process, claiming right-hander Dominic Leone from the Angels, per MLB sources.

Leone, who turns 32 on Oct. 26, was selected in the 16th round of the 2012 draft out of Clemson by the Mariners. He made his MLB debut two seasons later, making the opening day roster out of spring training.

Leone started the 2023 season with the Mets, appearing in 31 games, posting a 4.40 ERA. With the underachieving Mets in sell-mode, he was traded to the Angels at the deadline. He made 11 appearance for Los Angeles, posting a 5.45 ERA in 15 innings.

In a MLB career spanning 10 seasons, he’s appeared in 395 games, posting a 22-23 record.

Neither the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros had successful waiver claims in the process.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and lefty reliever Matt Moore.

Cincinnati claimed Bader.

This story will be updated