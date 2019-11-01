The Mariners’ first official acquisition of the offseason came on Friday when the team claimed right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Rangers.

Valdez, who turns 28 on Nov. 16, made 11 relief appearances with Texas last season, posting a 0-0 record with a 3.94 ERA. In 16 innings pitched he struck out 18 batters and walked nine. He made his MLB debut on June 8 vs. the A’s, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and issuing two walks.

He spent a large portion of the season with Class AAA Nashville, making 14 starts and 12 relief appearances. He had more success as a reliever, posting a 3.75 ERA, while tallying a 5.43 ERA as a starter.

Valdez has pitched for 10 seasons in the minors, including stints with the farm systems for Cleveland (2009-10), Washington (2012-18) and Texas (2019).

With the addition of Valdez, the Mariners 40-man roster is now at 35 players.