The Mariners claimed a relief pitcher Wednesday, getting right-hander Luke Weaver off waivers from Kansas City.

Weaver, 29, appeared in 26 games between the Royals and Diamondbacks in 2022, going 1-1 with a 6.56 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 13 walks over 352/3 innings. He missed much of the early season with right elbow inflammation.

To make room for Weaver on the 40-man roster, outfielder Derek Hill was designated for assignment. Hill, 26, hit .236 with five homers in 34 games, after he was claimed off waivers from the Tigers, with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Weaver and Mariners starter Robbie Ray had a playful standoff in a Sept. 25 game in Kansas City as both held their pose well after the national anthem finished playing.

Men’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific’s Shaw Anderson, a junior out of Kelso, was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason all-conference team.

Volleyball

• Seattle Pacific placed a record-setting 15 players onto the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic volleyball team. Ashley Antoniak, Paige Dawson, Austin Ibale and Lindsey Lambert made it for a third time.