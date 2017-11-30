Moll made his big league debut with the Oakland A's in September of last season

The Mariners made a minor roster addition on Thursday morning, claiming left-handed reliever Sam Moll off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Moll, who turns 26 on Jan. 3, didn’t actually pitch for the Pirates this season. He was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from the A’s on Nov. 27. He spent the 2017 season with the A’s and Colorado Rockies, logging most of his innings at the Class AAA level.

He started the season with the Rockies’ Class AAA affiliate in Albuquerque, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.18 ERA in 44 appearances. He was traded to the A’s for a a player to be named later on August 16 for a player to be named later. He made six appearances with Class AAA Nashville, not allowing a run in seven innings pitched. He was called up in September and made 11 relief appearances with the A’s, posting a 10.80 ERA with three holds in 11 relief appearances, totaling 6 2/3 innings.

Moll was Colorado’s third-round selection in the 2013 draft out of the University of Memphis. He has a fastball that sits in the low 90s, a slider and a changeup. If he remains on Seattle’s 40-man roster till spring training, he’ll provide additional depth for Class AAA Tacoma.

Seattle’s 40-man roster is now at 37 players.