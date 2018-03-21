Alvarez pitched last season with the Texas Rangers.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners picked up some left-handed relief depth on Wednesday, claiming veteran Dario Alvarez off waivers from the Cubs and adding him to their 40-man roster.

Alvarez won’t come to big league camp. The plan is to option him to Class AAA Tacoma and have him report to minor league camp on Thursday.

Alvarez, 29, made seven appearances with the Cubs this spring, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits. He spent last season with the Rangers, appearing in 20 games over three separate stints and posting a 2.76 ERA. He held opponents scoreless in 16 of his 20 outings. But he also had 14 walks with 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

In his MLB career, he’s appeared in 56 games, pitching a total of 48 innings. He’s got a combined 6-1 with a 5.06 ERA.

“We saw him a little last year,” manager Scott Servais said. “Left-hander with a good arm. Don’t know a ton about him, but we saw him a couple games with Texas last year. We’re looking for some guys that can create some depth bullpen-wise. I think we’ll option him to Tacoma and I don’t think we’ll see him in big-league camp.”

The move was precipitated by the loss of lefty Sam Moll, who was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays last week.

“It’ll give us some depth,” Servais said. “Sam Moll was claimed and that’s kind of where he fit into that mix. So that makes sense to grab somebody else.”

Alvarez has one minor league option left, which also made him attractive to the Mariners.

With the addition of Alvarez, Seattle now has two open spots on its 40-man roster.