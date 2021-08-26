The Mariners added a left-hander to their bullpen Thursday, claiming Sean Doolittle, the former Oakland and Washington closer, off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

To make room for Doolittle, right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was designated for assignment.

Doolittle was 3-1 with the Reds this season with a 4.46 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP. He has one save this season but 112 for his career.

He had 75 saves for the Washington Nationals from 2017 to 2019 after the Nationals acquired Doolittle in a midseason trade in 2017. Doolittle, 34, has a career ERA of 3.19 and WHIP of 1.02.

Doolittle has pitched in the postseason during five seasons with a 2.42 ERA. He had a save for Washington in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series, which the Nationals won in seven games.

Middleton, 27, was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma on Tuesday. He was 1-2 with four saves and a 4.94 ERA for the Mariners. He walked 19 in 31 innings and had a 1.58 WHIP with Seattle.