With Shed Long Jr.’s surgically repaired shin still slow to heal, the Mariners picked up some infield depth, acquiring infielder Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioning him to the alternate training site.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Long was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Mayfield will have to pass intake protocols and report to the alternate training site. He will eventually join Class AAA Tacoma when the Rainiers begin the 2021 season May 6.

“We saw him a little bit,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He’s been with Houston the last couple years and he was with Anaheim this year. So we’ve seen the player a little bit … That’s something that’s from our scouting department, our analytical group and certainly front office. They’re making the calls on that and trying to make sure that we get as many quality players and just create depth throughout the organization.”

Mayfield, 30, played in two games for the Angels this season, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He was signed as undrafted free agent by the Astros in 2013 and worked his way up the ladder in the talented Houston system, eventually debuting in May of 2019.

He played in 47 games over parts of two seasons for Houston, posting a .170/.198/.283 slash line with six doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, three walks and 30 strikeouts. In 2019, he had 26 doubles, 26 homers with 79 RBI with Round Rock of the PCL.

Advertising

Long was supposed to compete with Dylan Moore for the second base job this spring, but he suffered multiple setbacks with his right shin. He underwent a closed reduction intramedullary fixation of his right tibia on Sept. 22, 2020, to repair a stress fracture. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain in Birmingham, Alabama. He started last season as the opening day second baseman but lost the job midway through the 60-game season due to struggles at the plate, largely a product of the aching shin injured in spring training.

Also …

Dating back to Sept. 19, 2020, Kendall Graveman has made 11 consecutive appearances without allowing a run, spanning 14 innings pitched. He has allowed only three hits (all singles) during that stretch with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, five Mariners relievers currently hold active scoreless innings streaks of four-plus innings — Graveman (8 2/3), Anthony Misiewicz (6 1/3), Keynan Middleton (5), Rafael Montero (4) and Ljay Newsome (4).