PEORIA, Ariz. – John Stanton stood with his arms crossed, peering through the chain-link fence, as players took a spirited round of batting practice, smacking all over Field 2 of the Mariners’ spring training complex.

This windswept day was still preferable to the last day he was in Arizona when as the managing partner of the Mariners, he had to deliver an in-person apology to the assembled players, many of them directly mentioned in less-than-pleasing undertones by now former president Kevin Mather in a Zoom call to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club.

But on this Wednesday morning, now almost two weeks later, most of the players were oblivious to his presence. Most quickly moved on from Mather and resumed their focus on their career. The daily routine of baseball will do that.

Stanton doesn’t have that luxury. He’s had to deal with the continued fallout from Mather’s wide-ranging comments, serving as the interim president and CEO, while also figuring out a leadership strategy.

In his first media interview since announcing that Mather had resigned his position, Stanton outlined a new leadership structure for the organization.

“I’ve decided to split the roles,” he said.

Instead of having a president and CEO who oversees all aspects of the organization, he will split the responsibilities between the baseball and business side.

Advertising

Whatever person they hire to fill Mather’s role will be responsible for the Mariners’ front office and aspects not related to baseball, including sales, marketing, communications, ballpark operations and anything business-related. That person who becomes president will report directly to Stanton and the Mariners ownership group.

Meanwhile, all baseball operations will fall under the direction and decision-making of general manager Jerry Dipoto, who will report directly to Stanton and the ownership group. In the previous structure, Dipoto still had to report to Mather on numerous matters, including payroll and operating costs.

“We are really happy with Jerry running the baseball side,” Stanton said.

This sort of split has become common for most organizations, looking to separate the entities for a variety for reasons. It’s something that the Mariners considered when Chuck Armstrong retired in 2014, but they ultimately remained with the same structure and promoted Mather to the position.

“That’s the way most teams do it,” Stanton said. “I looked for advice and I wanted to find out what the best approach. This is what I repeatedly heard. I think this has the virtue of giving us a broader potential candidates for the president.”

The Cubs, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Red Sox all have similar leadership structures.

Advertising

“We’ll have one person running the team and one person running the front office,” Stanton said to simplify. “Each of them will report up to us. I talked to a number of people in baseball and including, the commissioner (Rob Manfred), who said, frankly, if my partners and I are willing to commit to this, it’s a better structure for a lot of reasons.”

The search for Mather’s replacement will be led by Jeff Raikes, who will run a search committee that will have people in the organization and outside of it.

Raikes is part of the Mariners ownership group and currently serves as the chair of the Stanford University Board of Trustees. He has roots in Microsoft and served as CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“He’s been involved in searches in that context and in the private sector context,” Stanton said. “I’m excited for him to be able to do that. And I think that the result will be that we’ll have a good and thorough process and the opportunity to find the best possible candidates to lead the organization.”

With this new structure, Stanton expects Raikes to have a creative search that will also include internal candidates but also possibilities from business outside the sports world. The idea of fresh eyes, different thinking and new philosophies might be needed for an organization that had seemed to rely on “well, we’ve always done it this way” mindset.

Other notes

Stanton said that Mather will no longer have an ownership stake in the team. But didn’t elaborate on how the Mariners will reacquire those ownership shares or if Mather is receiving a severance package, saying “they are still in discussions.”

The Mariners hope to have fans for opening day on April 1 vs. the Giants at T-Mobile Park. They are working with King County and the state of Washington to implement a plan on having a reduced capacity. They already went through the safety guidelines and ballpark plan with Patty Hayes, the King County Director of Health. But the decision will ultimately come down to Gov. Jay Inslee and the state approving their plan.

This story may be updated.