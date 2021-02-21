PEORIA, Ariz. — Pick your adage — never let them see how the sausage is made, or never let them see behind the curtain — or any other oft-used phrase about oversharing information on decision-making processes. Regardless of what you land upon, Kevin Mather, the Mariners’ president and chief executive officer, didn’t follow them when he recently spoke to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club via a video call.

His speech on Feb. 5, which was downloaded to YouTube on Friday and made its way to Twitter on Sunday, offered information that the Mariners’ front office likely not share publicly with the media or fan base.

But Mather, speaking to this group of Rotarians, offered background information on subjects that have confirmed many other reports, including the team’s financial situations, the decision not to call up prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert last year due to service-time constraints, an offer of a contract extension to Kelenic and more.

This story will be updated.