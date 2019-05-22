ARLINGTON, Texas — Any plans that Omar Narvaez might have had for the Mariners’ off day in the Bay Area have now been scrapped. He’ll spend Thursday getting all-day treatment for his aching left knee.

The Mariners starting catcher was removed from Wednesday’s series finale in Texas with a deep contusion after taking a foul ball off it in the third inning. Danny Santana fouled ball straight down catching Narvaez on the top of his left knee. While the ball appeared to strike the padded shin guard, Narvaez crumpled over in agony.

“It hurt,” he said. “I got hit on Sunday in the exact same spot. It made it worse when I got hit again.”

With the area already tender, the latest shot was too much for him to endure. Narvaez finished the inning behind the plate as the Mariners got the final two outs. But he was lifted for Tom Murphy in his scheduled at-bat in the top of the fourth.

“I really tried to man up a little bit and see how it feels,” he said. “But when Santana tried to steal third base, I didn’t feel comfortable throwing. And I didn’t want to hurt the team.”

Narvaez was having a strong series. He hit a pair of homers in Tuesday’s loss and singled in his first at-bat. Overall this season, he’s been one of the Mariners’ top hitters, batting .301 with an .880 on-base plus slugging percentage, eight homers and 20 RBI.

He’s officially “day to day” in his status. But manager Scott Servais doesn’t think the team will need to make roster move and place Narvaez on the injured list. The Mariners don’t have another catcher on the 40-man roster so they would have to open a space if they were to bring up either Jose Lobaton or Austin Nola.

“It’s a bad bruise,” Servais said. “He’ll get a bunch of treatment tomorrow and we’ll see how feels. Knowing Omar, he’s a pretty tough cat, hopefully he’ll be available on Friday.”

Narvaez plans to be ready.

“I’m going to work on it tomorrow,” he said. “It’s all about being ready to play. I’m not here to get off days. I’m here to play. I want to get myself in the lineup.”

Also …

• Anthony Bass’ Mariners debut was quick and efficient. Brought in to pitch in the eighth inning with one out and a runner on first base, Bass’ first pitch was rocketed back at him off the bat of Hunter Pence. Bass snared the ball out of the air and flipped it to first to double off pinch runner Delino DeShields. Bass was signed as a free agent on Tuesday. Left-hander Jesse Biddle, whom the Mariners acquired in a trade with the Braves on Monday, also made his Mariners debut, facing two batters, allowing a hit and recording an out.

• All indications are that Kyle Seager will join the Mariners in the Bay Area this weekend and be activated from the 60-day injured list on Saturday when he’s eligible to return. The Mariners will have to clear a 40-man roster spot for him.

“The reports are pretty good,” Servais said. “I’ve actually texted with Kyle a couple times. He feels good physically. There are no issues with his hand or anything like that. You know Kyle, he’s still working out the kinks in his swing a little bit, which is OK. That’s who he is. He’s pretty upbeat and anxious to get back and start playing real games and getting on with his season. We’re looking forward to getting him back.”

• Servais said Yusei Kikuchi will make a normal full start on Saturday vs. the A’s. But he did say the team is going to look at the rookie left-hander to make another one-inning start in the next two or three starts after that. It’s notable because Kikuchi’s next start after Saturday would come against the Angels where he’d get to face close friend Shohei Ohtani, who is the designated hitter for Los Angeles.

• The Mariners were able to keep two of the four relievers that they have designated for assignment in the past week to clear 40-man roster spot. Right-handers Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma.