Marjama developed the eating disorder as a high school wrestler trying to cut weight. "When it comes to not eating, I was perfect."

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
Michael Marjama’s path to Major League Baseball has been far from a straight line. And it almost never got started because of a disease that many people don’t associate with men. As a high school wrestler, Marjama worked so hard to cut weight that he developed the eating disorder — anorexia. He then became obsessed with chiseling his frame in search of a girlfriend.  It dropped him down to 130 pounds.
In a short documentary from Uninterrupted that was released on Wednesday. Marjama discusses his struggle with anorexia, trying to bring more awareness.
