Marjama developed the eating disorder as a high school wrestler trying to cut weight. "When it comes to not eating, I was perfect."
Michael Marjama’s path to Major League Baseball has been far from a straight line. And it almost never got started because of a disease that many people don’t associate with men. As a high school wrestler, Marjama worked so hard to cut weight that he developed the eating disorder — anorexia. He then became obsessed with chiseling his frame in search of a girlfriend. It dropped him down to 130 pounds.
In a short documentary from Uninterrupted that was released on Wednesday. Marjama discusses his struggle with anorexia, trying to bring more awareness.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.