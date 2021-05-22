The Mariners made a bit of history late in Friday night’s loss to the Padres when catcher José Godoy, called up from Class AAA Tacoma on Thursday, made his major-league debut as a sixth-inning defensive replacement.

What made his debut so interesting?

Godoy became the 20,000th player to appear in a major-league game.

There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela who signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter grounded out and walked in his two plate appearances.

But to commemorate the milestone, the Mariners’ official Twitter account had a video ready to post featuring “Jeopardy” legend (and Mariners fan) Ken Jennings.

"Who is José Godoy?"



"Who is José Godoy?"

Welcome to the show and baseball trivia lore, José!

The list of big leaguers began in 1871 and ranges from A to Z — there has never been a player whose last name started with X, although there have been several with first names that start that way, including Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.

First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco. Aardsma’s last season was 2015 — that was the same year the player last on the list, pitcher Tony Zych, made his debut with the Mariners.

Of the 20,000 players overall, 266 have reached the Hall of Fame. Walter Alston played two innings in his only game in 1936 for the Cardinals, striking out in his lone at-bat and making an error at first base — and later reached Cooperstown as the longtime manager of the Dodgers.

20,000th player in MLB history: José Godoy



– signed w/ STL in July ’11 out of VZ; $200K signing bonus

– spent 9 years w/ STL; reached Triple-A in ’19; at alt site in ’20

– elected FA, signed w/ SEA in Nov. ’20

– OF COURSE THE 20,000TH PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY IS A BACKUP CATCHER!!! pic.twitter.com/YC8TlMuttL — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 22, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.