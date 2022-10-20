The finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, which are given to the top fielder at each position for the American League and National League, were announced Thursday afternoon in a press release from the Rawlings Sporting Good Company and in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

Catcher Cal Raleigh was the lone Mariners representative among the AL finalists. Raleigh is one of three finalists for the AL catcher Gold Glove along with Oakland’s Sean Murphy and Jose Trevino of the Yankees.

In his first full MLB season, Raleigh blossomed into Seattle’s everyday catcher of the future in 2022. After struggling and being sent down to Class AAA Tacoma on April 27, he was recalled on May 7 when catcher Tom Murphy reinjured his left shoulder.

With a reset to his approach and an understanding he would get the bulk of the playing time, Raleigh established himself as a quality defensive catcher that the Mariners pitching staff trusted with his preparation and performance behind the plate. He also smashed 27 homers, which was more than any catcher in MLB. Per Fangraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (fWAR), Raleigh was worth 4.2 wins, which was fourth-highest among all catchers in MLB.

From a defensive standpoint, Raleigh scored an 18.1 in Fangraphs’ defensive value measure in 917 innings caught with Sean Murphy just ahead of him with an 18.3 in 1,004 innings behind the plate. Trevino had a 29.1 rating, but only caught 820 1/3 innings. Raleigh ranked third in the AL in defensive runs saved with 14 and fifth in pitch-framing score (8.2).

While the Gold Glove awards were first handed out in 1957 by Rawlings, the move to having three finalists at each position before announcing a winner came in 2011. This year the company added utility players as a position to win the award.

“The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists perfectly represent an unforgettable and exciting season of baseball marked by amazing displays of defense,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings, said in a press release. “Rawlings congratulates all of the deserving finalists, and we can’t wait to name the next class of winners deemed ‘the Finest in the Field.’”

Per the press release, “To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position awards, each team’s manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers’ and coaches’ votes continuing to carry the majority.”

The winner of the Gold Glove Awards will be announced on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. PT, just before Game 4 of the World Series, during a special one-hour broadcast of ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight.”

American League finalists

Pitcher

José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees

Catcher

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics

First base

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

Second base

Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Third base

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Ramón Urías, Baltimore Orioles

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Left field

Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center field

Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

Cedric Mullins , Baltimore Orioles

Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals

Right field

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins

Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Utility

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

National League finalists

Pitcher

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Catcher

Tomás Nido, New York Mets

Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First base

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second base

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Third base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins

Left field

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Center field

Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Right field

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres

Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

Utility