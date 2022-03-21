SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In the history of highly anticipated Cactus League debuts that went sideways with less-than-stellar results for Mariners’ top pitching prospects, George Kirby knows that his first outing, which produced an unsightly box score, still won’t come close to Logan Gilbert’s first time.

“He told me all about it a few days ago,” Kirby said with smile.

Indeed, on March 19, 2019, Gilbert entered the fifth inning of a game against Cleveland to pitch one inning.

He never finished that inning of work, recording two outs while giving up five runs on four hits, including a homer, with a walk and a strikeout.

Gilbert looked overwhelmed and couldn’t hand the ball to manager Scott Servais fast enough to get out of the game, later admitting his hands were shaking at the time.

When Kirby exited Monday’s game at Salt River Field with two outs in the second inning, moments after giving up a three-run homer to David Peralta, he didn’t look overwhelmed or taken aback.

Advertising

No, he looked irritated and angry. Irritated at himself for dropping the baseball while on the rubber for a bases-loaded balk and at home plate umpire Jordan Baker for missing a pair of strikes that led to hits and angry about a cheap two-run homer that should’ve been out.

“I liked what I saw,” manager Scott Servais said. “You’ve got to get away from the stat line and everything else. He was very competitive. I don’t think he got a whole lot of help from the umpire in the one inning and you saw the frustration. That’s part of maturing and growing and the learning process.”

Kirby still displayed the stuff that makes him one of the best prospects in baseball. His fastball topped out at 98 mph and consistently clocked at 96 mph. He showed solid breaking pitches and an improved change-up.

“I felt really good,” he said. “I filled up the zone very well. I mixed in my off-speed pretty well. I’ve never dropped the ball on the mound in my entire life. I hope that never happens again. I thought I threw it great, but my stat line wasn’t the best.”

Now, he must wait five days to do it again.

“You build from this,” he said. “I’m ready for the next one. It will be fun.”

Brash didn’t have quite the drama. He entered the game in the fourth inning and worked two scoreless frames, allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Using mostly a fastball that ranged from 96-98 mph and a biting slider, he showed power stuff despite a reedy frame that looks more like a backup infielder.

Advertising

“Pregame, I was a little nervous,” he said. “Once I got out on the field everything went back to normal. I was just super excited to get out there.”

Brash was called up for the final series of the 2021 season but didn’t get to appear in any of the sold-out games at T-Mobile Park.

“It feels like it’s been a long time since then,” he said.

Kirby, Brash and Levi Stoudt were all teammates in the minor leagues last season. Now they are competing for the fifth spot in the rotation along with lefties Justus Sheffield and Nick Margevicius. The weird dynamic of competing for dream jobs with those closest to you is common and odd dynamic in spring training and minor leagues.

“Honestly, it’s fine,” Brash said. “We’re all really good friends, we golf together, we hang out. Everyone just wants each other to do well and we all know that eventually we’re going to be up there. We’re going to be in the big leagues together. So there’s no hurt feelings or anything. Everyone just wants the best for the other guy. And I think that’s really cool that we’re supporting each other through.”

Supporting and helping each other if needed.

“We shoot some ideas off each other, maybe what you saw in a guy’s AB, how they’re hitting the fastball or how they’re hitting change-ups,” Kirby said. “We talk about our outings and what we’re seeing and how to attack it next time. We’re all here to compete. But at the end of the day, we’re going to battle with these guys.”

Advertising

Servais could see his future rotation arms on the mound. It’s only a matter of when.

“There is a lot to get excited about,” he said. “And also a few things to work on.”

Also

The Mariners signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Hamilton was in the Mariners clubhouse early Monday, getting situated to participate in the daily workout.

One of the fastest players in baseball, Hamilton provides some depth at Class AAA Tacoma and gives Seattle an option for defensive/speed bench player if needed.

Hamilton played in 71 games for the White Sox in 2021, posting a .220/.242/.378 slash line with eight doubles, three triples, two homers, 11 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine stolen bases, four walks and 47 strikeouts.