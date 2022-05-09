A feel-good Sunday for the Seattle Mariners was followed by a Monday-night downer.

The Mariners, looking for consecutive victories for the first time since April 26, fell behind early and it only got worse from there as Philadelphia won 9-0 in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

“It was not a good night, and there are not a whole lot of ways to spin this one,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Seattle (13-17) was coming off one of its most dramatic wins of the season, beating Tampa Bay 2-1 in 10 innings after sending the game into extra innings with a homer in the ninth.

That ended a six-game losing streak, but perhaps the bigger story was the superb major-league start by George Kirby, who threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine.

But any momentum from that victory seemed lost when former Mariner Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs for the Phillies in the second inning for a 2-0. lead.

Advertising

And the Mariners offense didn’t do anything to get the momentum back, failing to capitalize on a couple of good opportunities, particularly in the bottom of the second when Seattle was still in the game.

Jesse Winker hit a single and Luis Torrens walked to start the inning. But the Mariners’ hopes in that inning fizzled as Dylan Moore popped out, Jarred Kelenic struck out and Cal Raleigh popped out.

It was that kind of night for the Mariners.

The Phillies, meanwhile, continued to pepper Flexen with hard-hit balls, including a two-out double off the wall by Nick Castellanos that was followed by a run-scoring single by J.T. Realmuto that made it 3-0 in the third inning.

The Phillies added three more runs in the fifth on the strength of four straight hits to make it 6-0, ending the suspense.

Flexen (1-5) was relieved after the fifth inning, ending his worst start of the season. The six earned runs he allowed came on nine hits and a walk. His season ERA went from 3.10 to 4.24.

“I missed over the plate — I fell behind at times — and they did what they are supposed to do with some of those pitches,” Flexen said. “… I feel like I didn’t do my job. My job is to put us in a situation to win a ballgame, and I did not do that. I am frustrated. No one wants to get their ass whooped, but the end of the day you’ve got to continue to work hard and figure out what you need to do.”

Advertising

It was a much better night for Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (3-1), who had his best start of the season. He worked out of trouble a few times, including the sixth inning, when the Mariners got the first hitter on base again.

But Suarez struck out Winker and Torrens and got Moore to pop out and ended his night on a high note.

There weren’t many positive notes for the Mariners, but there were a few.

Julio Rodriguez had three hits to raise his batting average to .255, reliever Penn Murfee threw another hitless inning — giving him 7 2/3 innings without allowing a hit to begin his big-league career — and Danny Young pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his major-league debut.

“It meant everything to me; there were a lot of times where I didn’t think I would get here,” said Young, 27, who has pitched seven-plus seasons in the minor leagues.

But the bad far outweighed the good. If you take away Rodriguez, the Mariners were 1 for 26 and have scored one run in Flexen’s past three starts. And it was another rough game for reliever Diego Castillo, who allowed three runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Advertising

That was actually an improvement for Castillo, who gave up five runs to Tampa Bay on Saturday without getting an out.

But Monday’s game was essentially over well before Castillo entered in the seventh inning.

“We are struggling, there is no question,” said Servais, whose team has lost 11 of its past 13 games. “… We are in a tough stretch, but no one feels sorry for you in this league.”

BOX SCORE