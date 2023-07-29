PHOENIX — The elusive goal of getting to four games over .500, something they’ve failed to do in this back-and-forth season, a start to sustained success and better days ahead, ended with an ugly, flailing swing from Julio Rodriguez on a pitch nowhere near the strike zone.

With their most talented player at the plate, and the Diamondbacks using their third reliever of the top of the ninth, Cade Marlowe, representing the tying run, was waiting to race home from third base if given the chance, and J.P. Crawford, the Mariners best player this season, was on first having worked an eight-pitch walk against lefty Andrew Chafin.

After fouling off multiple pitches from right-hander Scott McGough, Rodriguez finally succumbed to a splitfinger fastball that dropped well out of the zone and off the plate for the final out in a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a swing and result familiar to fans this season.

The defeat snapped the Mariners three-game winning streak.

Arizona took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth when their most talented player, Corbin Carroll, changed the game without getting a hit. The Seattle native worked a leadoff walk from Andres Munoz, coaxed the Mariners reliever into a balk on a base he would’ve stolen anyway, stole third immediately and scored on Dominic Canzone’s bouncing ball up the middle past a drawn-in infield.

The Mariners provided an early 3-0 for rookie starter Bryan Woo. Facing rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, they proved that sacrifice flies are sexy and also useful. They picked up a run in the second inning when Cal Raleigh led off with a single and later came around to score on Tom Murphy’s flyball to deep center.

The Mariners made it 2-0 in similar fashion in the third inning. Kolten Wong led off the inning with a single, moved to second on J.P. Crawford’s single, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice from Julio Rodriguez and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s lineout to left field.

They made it 3-0 in the fourth inning when Murphy ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Pfaadit, sending a missile into the left field seats for his eight homer of the season and his seventh homer since June 1.

In his nine previous starts and 44 innings pitched, Woo had faced left-handed hitters 78 times. They had a .403/.474/.851 slash line against him with seven homers, nine walks and 16 strikeouts. By comparison right-handed hitters came into the game with a .126/.174/.165 slash line against him this season in 109 plate appearances with one homer, four walks and 38 strikeouts.

So, like most teams, the Diamondbacks adjusted accordingly to the numbers.

Facing a lineup with two switch hitters and five left-handed hitters, Woo fought his way through five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with two walks and no strikeouts. It’s the first outing of his young big-league career where he failed to record a strikeout. Five of those hits and a walk came against players swinging from the left side. But the run-scoring hits came against right-handed hitters.