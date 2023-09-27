Their season isn’t done, but their situation isn’t good.

They are something more than “mathematically alive,” holding slightly better odds than a lottery ticket.

They can hope and believe they will find a way because it’s what they’ve done more often than not over the past few seasons.

The Mariners don’t need a miracle to salvage their fading postseason hopes, but it will take something more than they’ve shown in the last five days of games.

In perhaps the most important regular-season game played at T-Mobile Park since 2014 or maybe 2016, the Mariners regressed into that team playing its way out of postseason hope — striking out with runners in scoring position, playing careless in the field and failing to rise to the occasion.

And it came against their most hated American League rival: the Houston Astros.

Advertising

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs, entering Wednesday) To make playoffs: 48.5%

To win division: 6.2%

Games remaining: 5 More

A victory would have solidified, but not guaranteed, a return to the postseason via one of the two remaining wild-card spots.

But with a disappointing 8-3 drubbing by the Astros, the Mariners will instead travel that unwanted path that will require them to win at least three of their last four games and hope Houston falters.

“We felt good about our chances of getting going and we played very well against Houston this year,” manager Scott Servais said. “But they got it done here, they out-executed us. Our season is not over. We just need help right now. It’s unfortunate because just a few days ago we did control our destiny.”

Even with Seattle winning the overall season series, the Astros won the series that mattered most. The Mariners (85-73) will host the Texas Rangers, who have absolutely handled them this season, over the next four days at T-Mobile Park.

The Astros (86-72) travel to Phoenix and have Thursday off before opening a three-game series with the Diamondbacks, who are chasing a National League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays (81-71) have four games — all at home — remaining. They play the Yankees on Thursday and then finish up with three games against the Rays, who still have a slim hope of winning the AL East.

Here’s where it gets weird.

The Mariners hold tiebreakers over the Astros and Blue Jays — so if they finish with identical records with either team they get into the dance. Winning four games would be ideal, taking three out of four from Texas would be a solid consolation while a split might mean watching the postseason on their couch.

Advertising

“We need to win the series,” Servais said. “There’s no question about it. We can’t win the series tomorrow night. We can only win the one game.”

A win on Thursday night would match their season total of wins against Texas this season.

The loss was crushing for the Mariners.

“They’re frustrated and disappointed,” Servais said. “We’ve had an awesome year to put ourselves in this position. When you get this close, you want to keep going. But we have not been the same offensive club in September. We’ve slowed down and I don’t know if we ever could have kept the pace we had in August. It really comes down to, you know, getting those hits with runners in scoring position.”

The Astros had four with runners in scoring position. The Mariners had one and stranded 13 runners.

It looked as if the Mariners had the set the tone immediately.

Crawford waited for Framber Valdez’s second pitch of the game — a 92-mph changeup that stayed up in the zone — and yanked it just inside the right-field foul pole for his sixth leadoff homer of the season and 18th overall home run.

Advertising

The Mariners seemed poised to make it a big inning as the emotional Valdez grew irritated with the wandering strike zone of home plate umpire Larry Vanover. After Valdez walked Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez, reacting with anger and frustration, Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller appeared quickly from the dugout and headed to the mound. Catcher Martin Maldonado and the entire Astros infield joined Miller, all of them trying to calm Valdez’s emotions.

It sort of worked. Valdez came back to strike out Teoscar Hernandez, got a break when Dylan Moore’s 109-mph line drive was gloved by Alex Bregman at third base and then struck out Ty France to end the inning.

The Mariners had a lead, but it could’ve been — probably should’ve been — so much more.

The inability to cash in with runners in scoring position — a seasonlong rash that seemed to reappear at the worst possible moments — proved costly.

After working three scoreless innings, Seattle starter Bryce Miller wobbled in the fourth inning. It started with Yordan Alvarez annihilating a 1-1 fastball, sending a low line drive like a Tiger Woods’ 1-iron over the wall in deep right-center. The ball had a 116-mph exit velocity and a 16-degree launch angle, which is the lowest on any homer in 2023.

Giving up a solo homer to Alvarez wasn’t crushing for Miller or the Mariners. It was giving up one-out singles to Jose Abreu and Michael Brantley and then hanging a 1-0 slider to Mauricio Dubon that was turned into a three-run homer into the bullpen area and a 4-1 lead.

Sponsored

It silenced the boisterous crowd of 38,019.

Miller finished the inning, but his outing was done after four innings.

The Mariners immediately answered in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with one out. When Rodriguez struck out swinging with one out, it looked like another opportunity might go wasted … again. But Eugenio Suarez lined a single to left field to score a pair of runners, trimming Houston’s lead to one run.

Seattle would get no closer.

The game fell apart in the seventh inning.

With one out, Alex Bregman looped a line drive to center field. Teoscar Hernandez charged on the ball, hoping to make the catch. Seeing he couldn’t, he pulled up at the last second to play it on one hop. But that one hop went past him, rolling all the way to the wall and allowing Bregman to race to third base.

A runner on third base with one out instead of only on first base changed the entire complexion of the inning. Seattle intentionally walked Alvarez to put runners on first and third and then brought in Matt Brash to face Kyle Tucker in hopes of getting a strikeout.

Instead, Tucker ripped a line drive just out of the reach of a leaping France at first base, bouncing off the top of his glove and into the right field corner to push the lead to 5-3.

With runners on second and third and the Mariners forced to play the infield in, Jose Abreu pulled a soft ground ball through the left side to score another run and Michael Brantley followed with a crisp line drive to center to drive in another run.

When Brash finally recorded the final two outs, the Astros had scored four runs and held a 7-3 lead.