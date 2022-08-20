OAKLAND, Calif. — All those little things that have made the Mariners successful this season, particularly in close games — quality defense and execution, mistake-free baserunning and just enough timely hitting — were mostly absent on a cloudless Saturday afternoon in the Bay Area.

As a result, the Mariners lost for the first time in 11 games at the decaying Oakland Coliseum.

And it was a deserved defeat.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, the Mariners brought in Sam Haggerty from right field as an extra infielder, hoping for a ground ball to at least get the force out at home with right-hander Diego Castillo on the mound.

They got the ball on the ground. But Sheldon Neuse’s high-hopping bouncer to the right of the mound couldn’t be gloved cleanly by Castillo. The ball dropped to the turf and Tony Kemp raced home for Oakland’s 4-3 walk-off victory.

It was just the Mariners’ 15th loss in 42 games decided by one run this season.

“To win games with how we are wired, we need to play clean baseball,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We gave up free bases today, and we walked four guys. I don’t care who you are playing, you can’t give away free bases.”

Advertising

With the loss, the Mariners fell to 66-55, while the Blue Jays improved to 65-54 with their fourth straight victory, a 5-2 win over the Yankees. It means both teams are tied for the first wild card spot and a game up on the Rays at 64-55.

“In those extra-inning games, you need some things to go your way, and that certainly didn’t happen,” Servais said.

The Mariners failed to score in the top of the 10th. Automatic runner Ty France made a costly decision, running to third base on Mitch Haniger’s hard ground ball to shortstop for the second out of the inning. And with Haniger on first base, J.P. Crawford’s hard line drive was right at second baseman Jonah Bride, who was playing in shallow right field for the final out.

“J.P. is as big of a competitor we have in that room,” Servais said. “The game’s on the line in the 10th inning and he wants to do something. He does everything he can. It’s 105 mph off the bat and the guy is standing right there. When are you gonna do? It’s baseball. I know people hate that. But if you’ve been around it enough, you need some things to go your way and they made plays.”

With the speedy Kemp starting on second in the bottom of the 10th, the Mariners intentionally walked left-handed hitting Seth Brown to start the inning.

“That’s not a good matchup for Diego,” Servais said.

The strategy took a hit when Castillo walked Sean Murphy to load the bases to bring Neuse to the plate.

Advertising

“We felt confident he was going to hit the ball on the ground,” Servais said. “He just hit in the perfect spot.”

The Mariners scored just two runs against A’s starter James Kaprielian despite having base runners in all five of the innings he pitched.

Julio Rodriguez led off the game with a triple and scored on France’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Mariners used a similar formula for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Eugenio Suarez tripled off the wall in right-center and Adam Frazier scalded a ball to deep left field that Tony Kemp made a fantastic catch on the warning track. Instead of an RBI double, it was a sac fly.

But the two runs were all that Kaprielian would allow over five innings of work despite issuing four walks.

The Mariners got a shortened start from Logan Gilbert, who worked just five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Advertising

He got a scare in the fourth inning when Murphy ripped a line drive back at the mound, striking him in his rear end. After talking with an athletic trainer and Servais, Gilbert remained in the game and immediately started a double play on ground ball back to the mound off the bat of Stephen Vogt.

“That hurt pretty good,” Gilbert said. “It was kind of stiff out there.”

All three of the runs scored off Gilbert came in a fifth inning that won’t make the Mariners’ defensive highlight reels. Frazier booted a ground ball off the bat of Vimael Machin to start the inning, and Bride followed with a single to left. Gilbert thought he had the first out when Nick Allen hit a soft liner to right field. But the late-afternoon sun was right in Jake Lamb’s face in right field. He didn’t get a proper read on it and it bounced in front of him for a run-scoring single.

After Cal Stevenson sacrifice bunted the runners into scoring position, Kemp was able to sneak a single up the middle through the drawn-in infield to score two runs. Gilbert ended the inning by striking out Seth Brown and getting Murphy to pop out in foul territory.

“This defense is one of the best in the league, and they’ve picked me up so many times,” Gilbert said. “It’s not something to worry about.”

Servais opted to go to the bullpen for the sixth inning. Gilbert was starting to tighten up where he’d been hit by the ball. Servais didn’t want to push it.

“He’s gonna be OK, and I would expect he makes his next start,” Servais said. “He wanted to go back out there. But we pulled the plug on it right there because we were in good shape with our bullpen. We were down by a run and we just thought it was best to move on.”

The Mariners tied the game in the eighth. Haniger singled with one out and scored on Suarez’s single left.

BOX SCORE