Erasmo Ramirez lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, in his season debut and the Mariners went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mitch Haniger did everything he could to lead the Mariners to a three-game sweep of the Rangers on Sunday.

But his red-hot bat wasn’t enough for Seattle to win a third straight game at Globe Life Park.

Haniger went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs, but the rest of the lineup squandered far too many scoring opportunities, going 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12 runners on base in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Seattle fell to 11-9 on the season. It was just the Mariners second loss in 11 games where they had scored four runs or more.

After starting the 2018 season on the disabled list with a strained lat muscle, Erasmo Ramirez returned to his spot in the rotation and gave the Mariners a so-so outing.

With a taxed bullpen from Saturday night, the Mariners needed a quality start or something near it from Ramirez. He didn’t provide it. He pitched just 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The current Rangers lineup isn’t quite as potent as past years with Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor on the disabled list. But the middle of the order — Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre and Joey Gallo — provided a fair amount of danger to a misplaced pitch.

Ramirez was reminded of that in a costly fourth inning. Mazara smashed a one-out solo homer to deep right-center to give Texas a 2-0 lead. Beltre, who had doubled in his fist at-bat, worked a walk, bringing the hulking and imposing Gallo to the plate. The all-or-nothing lefty power hitter, got all of an outside fastball, muscling it over the wall in right-center for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

Seattle answered in the top of the fifth. Ben Gamel notched his first hit of the 2018 season, tripling off the wall in left. He scored easily on Jean Segura’s RBI single to right. Haniger cut the lead to 4-2, scoring Segura with his second double of the game down the third base line

Two innings later with the Mariners trailing 5-2, Haniger smashed his team-high seventh homer over the all in deep right-center. The two-run shot trimmed the lead to 5-4.

But Seattle couldn’t keep it a one run. The Rangers picked up two runs in the eighth off of Nick Vincent to stretch the lead to 7-4.