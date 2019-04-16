Maybe they weren’t completely forgotten, because there were reminders throughout the first 15 games of fun and runs. But when you are an offensive juggernaut, putting up seven runs a night, bashing a bunch of homers and pummeling starting pitchers, your blemishes and weaknesses are overcome and shrugged off in the success. It’s even easier to do against bad teams, who don’t have the experience or the talent to exploit or take advantage of them.

But this homestand against two perennial playoff teams has offered a revealing blue light of reality and regression.

Quality opposing pitching wouldn’t allow the Mariners to simply roll up eight runs or more in every game and their defense and bullpen will always be looming liabilities against good teams or in close games.

As if the first four losses of this six-game homestand didn’t offer enough reminders, the Mariners suffered through the same recurring issues for a fifth straight defeat, losing 4-2 to the Indians.

“I don’t think anyone expected that we would score seven or eight runs per game,” manager Scott Servais said. “You’ve got to tighten up the defense and throw strikes out of the bullpen and make pitches to hold teams right there to give our offense a chance to get going, and we haven’t done it. We haven’t been able to do it here in this homestand.”

Seattle (13-7) will try to avoid going winless on the homestand with the afternoon finale at T-Mobile Park, sending rookie right-hander Erik Swanson to the mound for his first major-league start.

Advertising

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (no relation) delivered a solid outing, pitching six-plus innings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He kept the Mariners hitters off balance and was able to wiggle out of trouble. His only 1-2-3 inning was the first. Seattle put runners on base in the next six innings, but came away with nothing.

“Our offense was shut down again tonight,” Servais said. “We didn’t get much going there. Bieber threw the ball well. He’s real aggressive in the strike zone. We knew that coming into the game. We had some pitches to hit and didn’t get a whole lot going.”

Bieber’s only run allowed came in the second inning when Tim Beckham worked a two-out walk and then advanced from first to third on a wild pitch that catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t locate immediately. Two batters later, Tom Murphy dumped a single into left to score Beckham and give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners squandered an opportunity in the fifth. Dee Gordon worked a leadoff walk and Mallex Smith followed with a single to put runners on first and second with no outs. But Mitch Haniger popped up to left, Gordon got thrown out an attempted steal of third and Domingo Santana struck out looking.

“Dee has a good feel on the bases and he has the green light,” Servais said. “I really trust his instincts on when to go. He thought he had a chance. With the heart of our lineup coming up, running into an out there is a tough one. He thought he could make it. Obviously, it didn’t work out.”

Meanwhile, Mariners starter Mike Leake was just as effective. He rolled through the first three innings with relative ease, using a pair of double plays to face the minimum number of hitters.

Advertising

But Seattle’s defense couldn’t make the one key play needed in a costly fourth inning. With one out and Jose Ramirez on first base, Jason Kipnis hit a hard ground ball up the middle. Dee Gordon made an unbelievable diving stop on the ball and flipped the ball from his glove to Beckham on the second-base bag. It seemed like a sure double play once Beckham had the ball in his glove, but as he transferred the ball to his throwing hand, the ball squirted out.

Seattle settled for just the one out at second instead of being out of the inning.

“It would have been nice to get the turn, but getting one out was still crucial,” Leake said.

Gordon had done the hard part, Beckham’s portion of the play was relatively routine. It wasn’t an error, but it was a play that should have and needed to be made to end a losing streak.

It came back to bite the Mariners immediately. Carlos Santana, who was a Mariner for about a month in the offseason, laced a double to right-center to score Kipnis from first to tie the score. Hanley Ramirez followed with a single to left to score Santana and make it 2-1.

“He just didn’t make the exchange,” Servais said. “We get out of that inning with nothing if we turn the double play. Tough play. Certainly Dee had the toughest part. He got it started and we just couldn’t finish it. Every out, every double play ball is huge in these tight games.”

Leake gave the Mariners six innings, allowing the two runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He was lifted after just 85 pitches.

Servais went to lefty Roenis Elias in the seventh inning with a spate of lefties scheduled to hit. Elias wasn’t very sharp. He gave up a leadoff single to Tyler Naquin. Later with one out, Elias was called for a balk, allowing Naquin to move to second. The extra 90 feet loomed large when Mike Freeman smacked a two-out, run-scoring single into left field. Leonys Martin followed with a RBI double to deep left-center.

“With where we were at in the ballgame, Elias was probably has been our most consistent pitcher out of the bullpen,” Servais said. “He’s been throwing the ball great all year. I felt good about going to him in that spot and holding him right there. It didn’t happen. He wasn’t quite as sharp and crisp. You say all that and he’s one pitch away from getting out of that inning.”

Elias had turned a one run deficit into three.

“The tack-on runs have hurt on the homestand,” Servais said. “We’ve been in a lot of these games. You go to the bullpen and you need the couple of shutdown innings and hope your offense can come back and teams have tacked on run a here or there and it makes it tougher.”

The Mariners trimmed the lead to two runs in the eighth inning while extending the home-run streak that may never end. Jay Bruce ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Neil Ramirez, sending a towering fly ball into the seats in center. It was his eighth homer of the season and it gave Seattle a homer in all 20 games this season, adding to its MLB record.