The baseball gods presented the Mariners with an opportunity, a small opening, to push back toward the top of the American League West before the first pitch was thrown Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers, perhaps still adjusting to life back in the U.S. and the currency conversion after their four-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, were routed by the Guardians.

After dropping two of three to the A’s in Houston, the Astros somehow lost to the Royals — a team with a worse record than Oakland.

All the Mariners needed to do was find a way to beat the Dodgers, one of the hottest teams in baseball, to move within a half game of the division lead.

They did not.

An unexpected two-run homer by No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas coupled with the typical production at the top of the Dodgers’ order was too much for the Mariners to overcome in a disappointing 6-3 loss.

“Late-September baseball in a pennant race, every pitch matters and every out matters,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We saw it tonight.”

With less than 20 of them remaining, every game matters just a little more as well.

“We’ll come back tomorrow,” Servais said. “The atmosphere in the ballpark was great. It’s exactly what we expected tonight. Certainly, Dodger fans are here. Our fans are here. It’s gonna be a really good series. We gotta get back after it tomorrow.”

The Mariners fell to 81-66 and remained 1.5 games back of the division-leading Astros and a game behind the Rangers. They remained a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot.

For all that they’ve accomplished to be at this point in the season, the Mariners return to the postseason is far from a given.

It was an opportunity wasted in so many ways.

“When you get every opportunity, you have to go for it, especially when you play teams like the Dodgers,” Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “If you make a mistake, they are going to make you pay. So every opportunity that we got where we had a chance to turn the game around, we didn’t. But we just need to keep going.”

Of course, beating the Dodgers, who came into the game with a 37-19 record since the All-Star break, wasn’t going to be simple.

The opening game of a weekend series featured a crowd of 43,823 — many of them wearing Dodger blue — and a pitching matchup of two of the top young right-handed pitchers in MLB with Bobby Miller and George Kirby.

Making his first start since the uncharacteristic comments following a loss in Tampa, Fla., where he lamented still being in the game and giving up a costly homer, Kirby came out intent on battling his way out of a stretch of frustrating outings.

And then he walked Mookie Betts to start the game.

It’s rare when Kirby walks any hitter, but the first batter of the game?

“I thought there were two really good sinkers and he’s a good hitter,” Kirby said. “He knows what he’s looking for. I thought he’d bite at them. I got down 2-0 or 3-1 and I made a bad pitch at the end there. There were good pitches. He just had a better approach there.”

Kirby came back to strike out Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. A two-out walk to Max Muncy proved harmless when Kirby got J.D. Martinez to ground out to second to end the inning.

He would work the next three innings scoreless, throwing 10 pitches or fewer in each.

The Mariners even provided him a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Eugenio Suarez sat on a curveball from Miller, muscling it over the wall in left field for his 21st homer of the season.

The lead disappeared with two outs in the fifth inning when Kirby fired a 96-mph pitch to Rojas above the strike zone on a 1-1 count. That pitch has generated so many swings and misses this season. But Rojas managed to stay on the pitch, hitting a line drive just over the wall in left field for a two-run homer.

It left Kirby stunned in disbelief.

“That’s the pitch I wish I had back,” he said. “Great pitch, better swing. Stuff happens.”

It’s been a common theme in Kirby’s recent outings. Many of the pitches that had led to outs in the past are getting hit and hit hard.

“This game’s testing me right now,” he said. “I’m making good pitches. Just a lot of better swings. It’s how it happens sometimes. But I’m still going to attack hitters like I always do, get ahead and try to finish them. It just hasn’t been going my way.”

The lead ballooned to 4-1 in the sixth inning. Kirby hit Will Smith with a pitch on the back elbow. Kirby thought Smith had swung at the ball as did the Mariners bench. But home-plate umpire Mark Wegner didn’t call a swing. An appeal to first-base umpire Malachi Moore was met with a “no-swing” signal. That play is not reviewable per MLB rules.

“There’s too many things in this game that can’t be reviewed and those are the ones that always get you,” Servais said. “But the way he opened up his body and holding the bat, you have to swing at that pitch.”

The next batter, Max Muncy, lashed a triple to right field that scored Smith from first base. Martinez added an RBI single up the middle on a pitch away to make it 4-1. Kirby did finish the inning.

His final line: six innings, four runs allowed on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Mariners battled back to cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the sixth. Julio Rodriguez led off the inning with a single and Cal Raleigh worked a walk. Hernandez drove in a run with a single to left and another run scored when Suarez hit into a double play.

But the Mariners bullpen couldn’t get the deficit to just one run. Gabe Speier hit Freddie Freeman to start the eighth. A stolen base and a throwing error put Freeman on third with no outs. Speier came back strike out Smith and Muncy. Servais called on Matt Brash to pitch to Martinez with two outs. But the veteran hitter, punched a single to right on a slider off the plate for a single.

Trent Thornton allowed another run in the ninth.

“Every run in these games are critical, even when you are down in the game,” Servais said. “They got the big hits. We didn’t.”

