The news broke a few days before, leading to anticipation and mild hysteria in the Mariners’ fan base, but it finally became official Thursday morning hours before their anticipated debut in a slew of roster moves made by general manager Jerry Dipoto:

Logan Gilbert, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Jarred Kelenic, OF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Paul Sewald, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Aaron Fletcher, LHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (postgame, May 12).

Wyatt Mills, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (postgame, May 12)

Taylor Trammell, OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (postgame, May 12).

Nick Margevicius, LHP, transferred to 60-day Injured List (thoracic outlet syndrome).

Ljay Newsome, RHP, transferred to 60-day Injured List (UCL injury).

Braden Bishop, OF, designated for assignment.

Gilbert, 24, is scheduled to start Thursday night’s game, and it will be his major-league debut. Kelenic, 21, is expected to start in left field.

Because Gilbert, Kelenic and Sewald were not on the 40-man roster, which was full, Seattle had to open three sports.

The decision to move Margevicius and Newsome to the 60-day injured list seemed plausible considering their injuries. This is the first official confirmation of Margevicius’ injury beyond shoulder inflammation. Thoracic outlet syndrome occurs when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. It can cause pain in the shoulder and neck and numbness in the fingers. There is a surgery to correct it, usually removing some of the rib to relieve the pressure.

Newsome has yet to decide what to do with his torn ulnar collateral ligament. He could have surgery or try an injection platelet rich plasma.

The Mariners have 10 days to either trade, release or outright Bishop, who was on paternity leave from Triple-A Tacoma. If he clears waivers, he could be outrighted and remain in the system.

A third-round selection in the 2015 draft out of the University of Washington, Bishop has never translated his minor-league success — .290/.365/.394 slash line in 417 games — at the MLB level. In 47 big-league games, he has a .133/.188/.156 slash line with 33 strikeouts.

Gilbert made one start with Triple-A Tacoma, tossing five innings and allowing only one run with five strikeouts. Gilbert is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 4 prospect in the Mariners organization.

Kelenic was batting .370/.414/.630 slash line with a double, two home runs, five RBI and two stolen bases in six games with the Rainiers. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound, outfielder is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 1 in the Mariners organization.

Sewald, 30, began the season at the Mariners’ alternate training site before being assigned to Triple-A Tacoma, where he has appeared in two games (one opening start) for the Rainiers. He didn’t allow an earned run 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits striking out 10.

Trammell, 23, will get the chance to play every day in Tacoma. After making the Mariners’ opening-day roster, he played in 27 games this season, posting a .157/.255/.337 slash line with three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 walks and 41 strikeouts.