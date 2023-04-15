The Mariners’ seemingly endless churn of roster moves continued Saturday afternoon, with more expected in the coming days.

Seattle selected the minor-league contract of infielder Jose Caballero and added him to active roster. To make room, left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone was designated for assignment.

Milone’s time with the Mariners was expected to be for the one start. He had his minor-league contract selected on Thursday afternoon and was called up to fill in for Marco Gonzales, who went on the paternity list to be with his wife, Monica, for the birth of their second daughter.

Milone gave the Mariners a solid spot start, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits in a 5-3 victory over the Rockies.

“I hope Tommy will stay with us because he did an awesome job last night,” manager Scott Servais said. “Unfortunately, that’s kind of the situation you’re in at times when you come up and make start like that. But I think if he does stay with us, which I hope he does, he has a good chance he’ll be back to help us at some other point in the season.”

As part of the “DFA” process, Milone will be placed on waivers and can be claimed by any team. But they would have to put him on the active 26-man roster since he’s out of minor-league options. If Milone clears waivers without being claimed, the Mariners will send him on an outright assignment back to Class AAA Tacoma. Because of his MLB service time, Milone can either accept the assignment and return to Tacoma or decline it and become a free agent.

Advertising

Given how much he likes the Mariners organization and has signed minor-league contracts with the Seattle the past three seasons, it seems likely Milone would accept the outright assignment.

It was anticipated that Seattle would designate Milone after his start and add a reliever for the remaining games before Gonzales’ return to add another fresh arm to a highly used bullpen.

However, the Mariners felt it was necessary to add Caballero after utility player Sam Haggerty told the medical staff that he wasn’t feeling quite right after making a diving stop in the sixth inning of Friday’s win.

“He got banged up on that dive he made,” Servais said. “He’s going to work out today. He hit his head when he dove for the ball. He feels OK. He’s had one exam. He’s going to get his heart rate up with the workout and see how he feels. Just to be safe, having Caballero on the way will help in case we need to put somebody in there.”

The concern is that Haggerty might have suffered a concussion.

Caballero, 26, will make his MLB debut when he appears in a game for the Mariners. He has put up gaudy numbers in 10 games with Tacoma, including a .333/.550/.593 slash line with a double, two homers and nine RBI. He played for Panama in the WBC and missed part of spring training.

“He’s off to a great start this season in Triple-A for us,” Servais said. “He’s a guy that really can work his way through an at-bat, controls the strike zone very well. He has a good eye. He’s walked more than he’s struck out this year so far in a small sample size. He can play second, he can play short, third base and even put him in the outfield if we had to.”

Advertising

Caballero was acquired from the Diamondbacks at the MLB trade deadline in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher Mike Leake.

His 2022 was limited due to injuries. A hamate fracture in his left wrist sidelined him from late April to June 1. His return from that injury was cut short due to a fracture in his right hand. He played in 31 games for Class AA Arkansas, posting a .227/.440/.330 slash line with four doubles, two homers, 12 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 35 walks and 22 strikeouts.

When Gonzales is eligible to return Monday, the Mariners will make a roster move to re-add him.

Also

The Mariners are five games into a stretch of 15 consecutive games against National League teams. After they wrap up this three-game series with the Rockies on Sunday, they will host a three-game series with the Brewers, followed by three games against the Cardinals over next weekend and then travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series starting April 25.

Ty France had an 11-game hit streak coming into Saturday’s game. Over that streak, he’s posted a .354/.426/.479 slash line with 17 total hits in 54 plate appearances, 11 runs scored, six doubles, eight RBI, four walks and six strikeouts.