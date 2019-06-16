OAKLAND, Calif. — Amid the cacophony of artificial noise generated by drums, vuvuzelas and other horns that make the game experience at the Oakland Coliseum unique and the din of a rare crowd of more than 30,000, there arose a small and unusually loud cheer at an unexpected time.

When Austin Nola’s hard ground ball got past a diving Jurickson Profar at second base and frittered into right field, a group of nine family and friends erupted and roared in approval. With a wide grin, Nola turned and pointed to the group that featured his mother and his father, his wife and her parents and a few other friends.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “There were a few Cajuns down there.”

The Louisiana native had his first major-league hit in his first plate appearance, capping a whirlwind 24 hours for the journeyman minor-leaguer. Officially recalled from Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday morning, Nola was taking the place of Edwin Encarnacion, who was traded to the Yankees just before Saturday night’s game against the A’s. He flew from Austin, Texas, to the Bay Area on Saturday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup.

“It doesn’t get any better,” Nola said of making his debut on Father’s Day. “I can’t wait to see my father and give him a hug.”

It took a confluence of events to get him to the Mariners. Seattle signed him for organizational depth in the offseason, hoping to use him as a backup catcher and part-time infielder with Class AAA Tacoma. He’d kicked around the minor leagues since the Blue Jays selected him in the 31st round of the 2011 draft out of Louisiana State. Over eight seasons, he played in 773 minor-league games. He didn’t expect a call-up when signing with Seattle.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “It’s been fun. I try to enjoy it every day. I don’t look at the future or the past. I’m here right now. And I learned so much through my time at each level. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I came up in the minor leagues as a shortstop, transitioned to catcher and now I’m playing first base today. You can’t plan that. You really can’t.”

But you can make it possible. Nola changed up his swing and produced in Tacoma. He was batting .327 (64 for 196) with 36 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 37 RBI, 29 walks, a .415 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage in 55 games. With Ryon Healy still on the injured list, Nola got an opportunity.

“It’s pitch selection and getting the ball a little more in the air,” he said. “It’s consistent swings and getting pitches in my zone. That’s been the key.”

